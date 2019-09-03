Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Caverion Oyj    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ

(CAV1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caverion Oyj : The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has applied for a two-month extension from the Market Court concerning Caverion's acquisition of Maintpartner's operations in Finland, Estonia and Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Caverion signed on 12 March 2019 an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Maintpartner Group Oy including its subsidiaries in Finland, Poland and Estonia. The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the 'FCCA') has with Caverion's consent applied for a two-month extension period from the Market Court for its further proceedings initiated on 20 June 2019. The Market Court has on 3 September 2019 extended the deadline for clearance so that the final decision on the matter will be given at the latest on 24 November 2019. The additional time is required to finalise the proceedings.

Releases on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ajankohtaista/Tiedotteet/2019 and on the website of the Market Court under: https://www.markkinaoikeus.fi/fi/index/paatokset/kilpailuasiat.html. Caverion has received the approvals from all other relevant competition authorities.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVERION OYJ
01:32pCAVERION OYJ : The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has applied for a ..
PU
12:01pCAVERION OYJ : The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has applied for a ..
AQ
08/23CAVERION OYJ : Construction of new community centre starting in Kerava, Finland ..
PU
08/23CAVERION OYJ : Construction of new community centre starting in Kerava, Finland ..
AQ
08/22CAVERION OYJ : Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019
PU
08/22CAVERION OYJ : Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019
AQ
08/13ENERSIZE OYJ : recruits regional sales manager
AQ
08/08CAVERION OYJ : wins major project at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany &..
PU
08/08CAVERION OYJ : wins major project at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany -..
AQ
07/25ANNOUNCEMENT OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIO : Naas Konsult Oy Ab has purchased shares i..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 143 M
EBIT 2019 51,2 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Debt 2019 200 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 797 M
Chart CAVERION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Caverion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVERION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,80  €
Last Close Price 5,86  €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Tapio Lehtoranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Chairman
Martti Ala-Härkönen Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kristiina Hyvönen Independent Director
Markus Ehrnrooth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVERION OYJ14.34%874
VINCI38.63%61 551
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 546
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.60%25 893
FERROVIAL48.35%21 132
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.69%20 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group