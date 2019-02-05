Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Caverion Oyj    CAV1V   FI4000062781

CAVERION OYJ (CAV1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Caverion Oyj : converts its financial targets due to IFRS 16 implementation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:04am EST

As a result of the modified retrospective adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases standard effective from 1 January 2019, Caverion converts its strategic financial targets to comply with the IFRS 16 accounting principles. Caverion Group will not restate its financial figures for the financial periods prior to the first date of adoption.

The main updates to the financial targets are the following:

Previous targets (until the end of 2020) Updated IFRS 16 targets (until the end of 2020)
Cash conversion = Operating cash flow before financial and tax items / EBITDA > 100% Cash conversion (unchanged) = Operating cash flow before financial and tax items / EBITDA > 100%
Profitability: EBITDA over 6% of revenue Profitability:Adjusted EBITDA over 8% of revenue
Debt leverage: Net debt/EBITDA Debt leverage (unchanged): Net debt / EBITDA*
Growth: - Revenue growth target will be given by the end of 2019. - Services growth > market growth. Long-term target beyond 2020: Services generate over two-thirds of Group revenue. Growth (unchanged):- Revenue growth target will be given by the end of 2019. - Services growth > market growth.- Long-term target beyond 2020: Services generate over two-thirds of Group revenue.
Dividend policy: distribute at least 50% of the result for the year after taxes, however, taking profitability and leverage level into account. Dividend policy (unchanged): distribute at least 50% of the result for the year after taxes, however, taking profitability and leverage level into account.

* Based on calculation principles confirmed with the lending parties. The confirmed calculation principles exclude the effects of the IFRS 16 standard and contain certain adjustments. If IFRS 16 adjusted figures were applied in the calculation, the target would be adjusted accordingly.

'The implementation of the IFRS 16 Leases standard will impact our financial figures as of the Q1/2019 interim report. Consequently, we converted our existing financial targets until the end of 2020 to reflect the impacts of IFRS 16. The level of ambition in our financial targets remains unchanged,' says Martti Ala-Härkönen, CFO of Caverion Corporation.

Caverion will publish its guidance for 2019 in accordance with IFRS 16 and more information on the impact assessment of IFRS 16 for Caverion Group in a separate Financial Statement Release for 2018 on 5 February 2019 at 8.00 a.m. EET.

Caverion will report its results in accordance with IFRS 16 as of January-March 2019 interim report to be published on 26 April 2019.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

Disclaimer

Caverion Oyj published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 06:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAVERION OYJ
01:31aCAVERION OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation
AQ
01:09aCAVERION OYJ : Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 1 January – 3..
PU
01:04aCAVERION OYJ : converts its financial targets due to IFRS 16 implementation
PU
01:01aCAVERION OYJ : Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 1 January - 31 Dece..
AQ
12:51aCAVERION OYJ : converts its financial targets due to IFRS 16 implementation
AQ
02/04CAVERION OYJ : and Gasum launch cooperation in maintaining and monitoring gas fi..
AQ
01/31CAVERION OYJ : annual earnings release
01/29CAVERION OYJ : Battling climate change - What can we do with buildings?
AQ
01/21CAVERION OYJ : Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release ..
AQ
01/08CAVERION OYJ : Scandinavian Mountains Airport is state of the art - Sweden gets ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 193 M
EBIT 2018 7,82 M
Net income 2018 -15,2 M
Finance 2018 14,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 748 M
Chart CAVERION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Caverion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVERION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ari Tapio Lehtoranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilhelm Rosenlew Chairman
Martti Ala-Härkönen Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kristiina Hyvönen Independent Director
Markus Ehrnrooth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVERION OYJ5.01%850
VINCI6.58%52 923
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.54%38 174
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.86%26 003
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.23%23 173
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.