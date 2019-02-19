Cavitation Technologies, Inc (CVAT) Provides 2019 Shareholder Update

Chatsworth, CA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dear Shareholders,



As we begin 2019, we’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on Cavitation Technologies, Inc’s progress and provide insight into our near- and long-term objectives, strategy and opportunities. Our patented and patent-pending technologies permit our company to develop multiple applications in various fluid processing industries, while achieving these results in an environmentally friendly manner, substantially reducing production costs to the end user. Recently, we have developed new technologies that are applicable directly for consumer products, such as, enhancement of spirits and wines, drinking water with infusion of vitamins, minerals and CBD hemp oil.

Operational Growth

Our Company is continuously working with our strategic partners in industrial applications of our technologies. We have just signed a three-year renewal license agreement with our strategic partner Desmet Ballestra Group sa, covering vegetable oil refining processes and bio-diesel production. We have just received two purchase orders for vegetable oil refining, one from a repeat customer in Thailand and a new customer in South Korea. Additionally, we anticipate closing two purchase orders from a customer in Mexico in the current fiscal quarter. We have developed a marketing plan to reach customers in bio-diesel production and anticipate system sales in the upcoming quarters.

Our continuous relationship with GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH, has allowed us to develop several business applications in the brewing and renewable fuels sectors. Our system trials in renewable fuels, which include mixing vegetable oil and water which creates a stable emulsion, gives us a large market opportunity. We believe there are potential value-added projects available through licensing, joint ventures and other such structures.

Our newly developed patent pending technologies covering low pressure reactors (LPN) have demonstrated exceptional results in processing and mixing various fluids and emulsions. We are continuously conducting multiple LPN trials in vegetable oil, bio-diesel and water treatment applications. As always, our main focus is on minimizing capital expenditures and maximizing profitability for the user. As of today, we have sold several LPN’s through Desmet and GEA, and we believe there is a great opportunity for our company to generate LPN system sales starting in 2019.

Our LPN’s have attracted several companies specializing in treatment of produced and frack water. We are currently in the final stages of negotiations to finalize our first water treatment contract in Permian Basin. Our proprietary chemical formulas and patented process, along with LPN technology are providing highly efficient processes that substantially reduce operating costs and chemical consumption for frack and produced water treatment, compared to the processes currently available in the industry. With the fast-growing oil and gas exploration and production in the US and Canada, we believe our company is well positioned to benefit from this booming industry.

Consumer Products Using Our Technology

In the past several years our company has developed several technologies and applications to make strides into the consumer products market segment. Our recently signed strategic partnership with Alchemy Beverages, Inc (ABI) has produced unique opportunities which we expect to start monetizing on in 2019.

A small consumer appliance, Barmuze, that greatly improves tasting qualities of spirits and wines, while significantly reducing harmful acids and toxins, represents excellent business opportunity for our company and our company’s technology.

Further, ABI is actively pursuing opportunities in private label alcoholic beverage production with major supermarket chains and specialty stores. ABI is using our technology to produce highly awarded spirits, giving both of our companies the opportunity to advance into the spirits business.

Shareholder Value

We continuously evolve our company by developing new exciting technologies and applications; being committed to execute on our ongoing business opportunities with current strategic partners, while continuously seeking business relationships that will allow us to monetize on new verticals consistent with our company’s long-term goal to maximize our shareholders value.

Updates

We look forward to updating you with more press releases this year as all of these initiatives result in sales and/or purchase orders.

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/ & http://cvatinfo.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/

About GEA

GEA is one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of process industries that generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4.6 billion in 2015. As an international technology group, the Company focuses on process technology and components for sophisticated production processes in various end-user markets. The Group generates more than 70 percent of its revenue in the food sector that enjoys long-term sustainable growth. As of December 31, 2016, the Company employed about 17,000 people worldwide. GEA is a market and technology leader in its business areas. The Company is listed on the German MDAX (G1A, WKN 660 200). In addition, GEA’s share is a constituent of the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes. Further information is available on the Internet at gea.com. If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an email to pr@gea.com

About Alchemy Beverages Inc.

ABI is a technology driven brand developer and distributor of alcoholic beverages and fluid processing home appliance.

· Cameo USA, LLC

· BarMuze LLC

www.alchemybeveragesinc.com

www.barmuze.com

