CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (CVAT)

CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (CVAT)
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. : Cavitation Technologies Receives Purchase Order for Nano Reactor System in the Dominican Republic

10/08/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (WTC) announced that it received a new purchase order from Desmet Ballestra Group, a strategic partner and licensee of Cavitation Technologies, Inc.'s vegetable oil refining technology since 2010.

The Nano Reactor&#174; system will be installed for use in an oil refinery in the Dominican Republic at ~200 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) . The Company anticipates recording the revenue from this project in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. This will be the 15th installation in North and South America combined.

Igor Gorodnitsky, President of CTi said, "We're thrilled to receive another purchase order from our strategic partner, Desmet Ballestra. This is the second order for our Nano Reactor system to be installed in a soybean refinery in the Dominican Republic in just over a year."

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor&#174; systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech
Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech
Check us out on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

  • Oils and Fats and Animal Feed
  • Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals
  • Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financi&#232;re DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the anticipated installation and the timing of the installation, our intent to continue to focus on research and development, marketing and sales of our unique technology, our belief that our company is positioned for accelerated growth and the expected efforts to be made to enhance our shareholder's value. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Contact:
Investor Relations
IR@ctinanotech.com
http://cvatinfo.com/
Phone (818) 718-0905

SOURCE: Cavitation Technologies, Inc.



