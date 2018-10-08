Cavitation Technologies, Inc. : Cavitation Technologies Receives Purchase Order for Nano Reactor System in the Dominican Republic

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (WTC) announced that it received a new purchase order from Desmet Ballestra Group, a strategic partner and licensee of Cavitation Technologies, Inc.'s vegetable oil refining technology since 2010.

The Nano Reactor® system will be installed for use in an oil refinery in the Dominican Republic at ~200 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) . The Company anticipates recording the revenue from this project in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. This will be the 15th installation in North and South America combined.

Igor Gorodnitsky, President of CTi said, "We're thrilled to receive another purchase order from our strategic partner, Desmet Ballestra. This is the second order for our Nano Reactor system to be installed in a soybean refinery in the Dominican Republic in just over a year."

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/.

