MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cavotec SA    CCC   CH0136071542

CAVOTEC SA

(CCC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 07/24 03:56:07 am
18.75 SEK   -1.83%
03:51aCAVOTEC : 2Q20 Report
PU
01:00aCavotec SA - Interim report January - June 2020
GL
06/23Cavotec enters into a new long term credit facility agreement
GL
Cavotec : 2Q20 Report

07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Resilient profitability and cashflow despite lower revenue

APRIL-JUNE 2020

  • Revenues decreased -18.2% to EUR 42.0 million (51.4). Ports & maritime decreased -2.8%, Airports & Industry decreased -28.4%
  • EBIT increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6% (4.8%)
  • Net result for the period was EUR 0.2 million (1.4)
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR 0.002 (0.015)
  • Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 2.3 million (-10.7)
  • Net debt amounted to EUR 22.1 million (Q1 2020: 22.5)
  • Order backlog decreased -7.9% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 98.2 million

JANUARY-JUNE 2020

  • Revenues decreased -19.2% to EUR 80.7 million (99.8)
  • EBIT decreased to EUR 3.6 million (3.9), corresponding to a margin of 4.5% (3.9%)
  • Net result for the period was EUR 2.2 million (2.2)
  • Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR 0.024 (0.023)
  • Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 2.6 million (-2.7)
  • Leverage ratio improved to 0.98x (2.51x)

Unless otherwise stated, figures in brackets refer to the same period in the preceding year.

Key events during the quarter

  • Cavotec entered into a new long-term credit facility agreement in June with a consortium led by Credit Suisse.
  • Continued strong cost and cash management in response to Covid-19.
  • All Cavotec facilities open and fully operational since mid April.
  • First fully automatic charging system for an E-ferry commissioned in Oslo, Norway; 22 more systems under delivery.
  • Cavotec steps up communication around the significant environmental benefits of its solutions in response to increased global focus on sustainability.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

EUR 000's

Q220

Q219

Delta

1H20

1H19

Delta

FY19

Revenues

42,010

51,360

-18.2%

80,660

99,839

-19.2%

196,017

EBITDA

5,003

4,692

6.6%

8,158

8,379

-2.6%

21,465

EBITDA margin, %

11.9%

9.1%

2.8 pp

10.1%

8.4%

1.7 pp

11.0%

EBIT

2,790

2,489

12.1%

3,618

3,910

-7.5%

12,312

EBIT margin, %

6.6%

4.8%

1.8pp

4.5%

3.9%

0.6pp

6.3%

Net profit/(loss) for the period

181

1,431

-87.4%

2,239

2,190

2.2%

7,514

Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.002

0.015

-86.7%

0.024

0.023

4.3%

0.080

Operating cash flow

2,270

(10,722)

121.2%

2,587

(2,712)

195.4%

13,774

Net debt

(22,073)

(39,592)

-44.2%

(22,073)

(39,592)

-44.2%

(24,113)

Equity/assets ratio

52.4%

45.0%

7.4 pp

52.4%

45.0%

7.4 pp

51.4%

Leverage ratio

0.98x

2.51x

1.53x

0.98x

2.51x

1.53x

0.98x

Full time equivalent employees

767

803

-36

767

803

-36

769

Order backlog

98,186

107,433

-8.6%

98,186

107,433

-8.6%

100,030

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Comment from the CEO

Well positioned to handle a challenging environment and to support our customers' environmental challenges.

The Covid-19 situation delayed our customers´ short-term investment decisions in the second quarter of 2020. Deliveries were also impacted by logistical restrictions and the closure of our production facility outside of Milan during the first two weeks of April. As a consequence, revenues were 18.2 percent lower in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 and amounted to EUR 42.0 million (51.4). However, our revenues in the second quarter did increase 8.7% compared to the first quarter. On a segment level, Ports and Maritime experienced less impact of Covid-19 than the Airports & Industry segment, leading to that revenues for Ports & Maritime decreased 2.8% and for Airports & Industry 28.4%.

All our facilities globally remain open, but customers continue to carefully evaluate their planned investments, which in the short-term leads to lower activity in our markets. It is at the same time encouraging that our order backlog was relatively stable at the end of the quarter, amounting to EUR 98.2 million. This is 7.9% lower than the previous quarter but only 1.8% lower compared to the order backlog that we started 2020 with. There is higher uncertainty than before Covid-19, but the underlying dynamics in our markets have not changed. The focus on trends such as automation, sustainability and workplace safety has not diminished. On the contrary, the Covid-19 situation is expected to bring even more attention to our solutions as ports and airports move towards more safe and efficient operations with a smaller environmental footprint.

We have in response stepped up our communication around the significant sustainability benefits of our solutions. For example, the 600 shore power systems that Cavotec has installed around the world to enable ships to switch off their diesel engines when at port is estimated to reduce emissions equivalent to taking five million cars off the roads.

Although we have seen market challenges affecting revenue in the short term, we continued to improve our operational efficiency and thereby profitability. This is the result of the transformation completed in 2019, combined with strong cost control measures implemented at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. EBIT therefore increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6%.

During the quarter, we completed discussions to procure a new long-term senior credit facility. We are very pleased that we reached a favourable agreement in the current environment, which is a testament to the strength of our financial standing coming out of the transformation of the company.

The business environment is currently challenging and it is difficult to predict the shape or timeframe for a global recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak. However, we are in a good financial position and we continue to focus on further improving our offerings to capitalise on the potential that we see. Not least the potential from the environmental challenges our customers will increasingly be faced with. We will invest in strengthening our position in key market and product segments to support them. More on that in coming quarters…

Lugano, 24 July, 2020

Mikael Norin

Chief Executive Officer

ORDER BACKLOG AND REVENUE

Revenue

EUR 000s

Q220

Q219

1H20

1H19

Revenue from sales of goods and services

42,010

51,360

80,660

99,839

Increase/decrease

(9,350)

5,077

(19,179)

850

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Percentage change

-18.2%

11.0%

-19.2%

0.9%

Of which

- Volumes and prices

-17.2%

10.5%

-17.9%

-0.2%

- Currency effects

-1.0%

0.5%

-1.3%

1.0%

DIVISIONS

Revenue

EUR 000s

Q220

Q219

Change %

1H20

1H19

Change %

LTM Rolling

FY19

Change %

Ports & Maritime

19,946

20,530

-2.8%

34,522

40,864

-15.5%

78,246

84,588

-7.5%

Airports & Industry

22,064

30,830

-28.4%

46,138

58,975

-21.8%

98,592

111,429

-11.5%

Total

42,010

51,360

-18.2%

80,660

99,839

-19.2%

176,838

196,017

-9.8%

Order Backlog

EUR 000s

1H20

1H19

Change %

Q120

Change %

FY19

Change %

Ports & Maritime

53,393

58,502

-8.7%

58,127

-8.1%

59,953

-10.9%

Airports & Industry

44,793

48,931

-8.5%

48,435

-7.5%

40,077

11.8%

Total

98,186

107,433

-8.6%

106,562

-7.9%

100,030

-1.8%

400Hz Pop-up pit in Vilnius Airport, Litavia

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Financial Review

APRIL-JUNE 2020

Revenues increased 8.7% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 42.0 million (38.7), despite the Covid-19 situation and the closure of the production facility outside Milan, which was reopened in the middle of April 2020. All facilities remain open as at the date of this report. Revenues decreased

18.2% compared to the same period previous year (51.4). Order backlog decreased 8.6% to EUR 98.2 million (107.4). We did see delayed investment decisions from customers resulting in a longer time to close orders. We also saw delayed product and service delivery, especially due to the impact of Covid-19 on the movement of goods and people across internal and international borders. Due to this, the proportion of Service revenues compared to total revenue was 17.4% in the second quarter.

Ports & Maritime

Ports & Maritime´s revenues increased 36.8% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 19.9 million (14.6) and decreased 2.8% compared to the same period previous year (20.5). Although the Italy facility was closed for a similar amount of time as the first quarter we were able to better plan for the production after re-opening near the start of the second quarter.

The increased delivery and revenue in the second quarter has resulted in a decrease in order backlog of 8.7% to EUR 53.4 million (58.5). However, market interest in our solutions remains at a good level even if there are delays in order flow.

Airports & Industry

Airports & Industry´s revenues decreased 8.3% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 22.1 million (24.1) and decreased 28.4% compared to the same period previous year (30.8). There were fewer large deliveries in Airports compared to the prior year. In Industry there was lower revenue in the quarter from our largest OEM customers.

No major orders were signed with Airports customers during the quarter. However, interest remains good for our Fueling and AGC products. Demand within Industry was also lower than normal during the quarter, with reduced orders from our main customers.

Order backlog decreased 8.5% to EUR 44.8 million (48.9).

EBIT

EBIT increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6% (4.8%). After the transformation was completed in 2019, we entered the Covid-19 period in a good position to manage the impact of lower volumes. We immediately implemented additional cost control measures, that lead profitability to improve even if the volumes were lower. We have also, during the period, utilised Covid-19 related government salary assistance as appropriate, the effect on the financial performance of this is not material.

Profit for the period and earnings per share Finance costs amounted to EUR -2.2million (-0.2).

Currency exchange differences amounted to EUR -1.8 million (0.2).

Income tax expenses for the second quarter 2020 amounted to EUR -0.4 million (-0.9).

The net result for the period amounted to EUR 0.2 million (1.4).

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, decreased to EUR 0.002 (0.015).

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

Cash flow

The operating cash flow was positive EUR 2.3 million (-10.7) despite the decrease in revenue. In the prior year there was a large one-off payment of EUR 8.1 million made in June 2019 for the USA litigation.

Cash flow from financing activities was EUR -12.5 million (-1.8) as a result of transition from the old credit facility to the new one. The new facility includes a EUR 10 million term loan, which was drawn on 30 June 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 13.2 million as of 30 June 2020 (16.0).

Credit facility refinancing

In June 2020 Cavotec entered into a new long-term credit facility agreement. After careful evaluation Cavotec chose a consortium led by Credit Suisse to provide a five-year credit facility as it offered the most competitive overall services and terms. In connection with the new credit facility a corresponding amount was repaid on the current credit facility.

Employees

The number of full-time equivalent employees in the Cavotec Group was 767 as of 30 June 2020 (803).

JANUARY-JUNE 2020

The order backlog decreased 8.6% to EUR 98.2 million (107.4) compared to the same period previous year, mainly due to postponement of major orders as a result of the Covid-19 situation. Despite this, the order backlog at the end of the second quarter is similar to the one at the end of 2019, decreasing 1.8%.

Revenues for the period decreased 19.2% to EUR 80.7 million (99.8) compared the same period 2019.

EBIT

EBIT for the first six months decreased to EUR 3.6 million (3.9), corresponding to an improved margin of 4.5% (3.9%).

Profit for the period and earnings per share Finance costs amounted to EUR -0.2million (-0.7).

Currency exchange differences amounted to EUR 0.5 million (0.3).

Income tax expenses for the first six months 2020 amounted to EUR -1.1 million (-1.0), with an effective tax rate of 33.7%.

The net result for the period amounted to EUR 2.2 million (2.2).

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to EUR 0.024 (0.023).

Financial Position

Cavotec's total assets amounted to EUR 206.4 million (226.6) as of 30 June 2020. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 the net debt amounted to EUR 3.0 million as of 30 June 2020 (3.9 as of 31 December 2019).

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

three months

three months

six months

six months

year

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

31 Dec, 2019

EUR 000s

Revenue from sales of goods and services

42,010

51,360

80,660

99,839

196,017

Other income

495

705

1,836

1,354

2,549

Cost of materials

(19,424)

(24,425)

(37,245)

(48,646)

(90,814)

Employee benefit costs

(13,439)

(15,797)

(27,347)

(30,642)

(60,249)

Operating expenses

(4,639)

(7,151)

(9,746)

(13,526)

(26,038)

Gross Operating Result

5,003

4,692

8,158

8,379

21,465

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,166)

(1,076)

(2,347)

(2,302)

(4,684)

Depreciation of right-of-use of leased asset

(1,047)

(1,127)

(2,193)

(2,167)

(4,266)

Impairment losses

-

-

-

-

(203)

Operating Result

2,790

2,489

3,618

3,910

12,312

Interest income

-

-

-

-

26

Interest expenses

(399)

(423)

(700)

(1,009)

(1,919)

Currency exchange differences - net

(1,786)

193

461

335

318

Other financial item

-

22

-

(2)

(28)

Profit / (loss) before income tax

605

2,281

3,379

3,234

10,709

Income taxes

(424)

(850)

(1,140)

(1,044)

(3,195)

Profit / (loss) for the period

181

1,431

2,239

2,190

7,514

Other comprehensive income:

Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations

7

-

(21)

(4)

(344)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

7

-

(21)

(4)

(344)

Currency translation differences

1.177

1,671

(2,405)

(208)

758

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit / (loss)

1.177

1,671

(2,405)

(208)

758

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

1.184

1,671

(2,426)

(212)

414

Total comprehensive income for the period

1.365

3,102

(187)

1,978

7,928

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Group

1.364

3,101

(187)

1,978

7,928

Non-controlling interest

1

1

-

-

1

Total

1.365

3,102

(187)

1,978

7,928

Profit / (loss) attributed to:

Equity holders of the Group

181

1,431

2,239

2,190

7,514

Total

181

1,431

2,239

2,190

7,514

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributed to the equity

0.002

0.015

0.024

0.023

0.080

holders of the Group

Average number of shares

94,241,329

94,015,721

94,241,329

94,015,721

94,206,242

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR 000s

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

31 Dec, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,177

16,021

13,254

Trade receivables

36,770

43,427

36,500

Tax assets

3,687

2,059

3,683

Other current receivables

4,888

5,119

2,797

Contract assets

749

3,407

2,200

Inventories

39,635

40,009

38,801

Assets held for sale

3,538

5,597

5,363

Total current assets

102,444

115,639

102,598

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

17,028

18,786

18,270

Right-of-use of leased assets

17,674

20,957

19,425

Intangible assets

52,059

53,103

52,844

Non-current financial assets

204

277

280

Deferred tax assets

9,083

9,685

9,217

Other non-current receivables

7,859

8,124

8,004

Total non-current assets

103,907

110,932

108,040

Total assets

206,351

226,571

210,639

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current financial liabilities

(4,169)

(3,858)

(14,462)

Current lease liabilities

(4,165)

(3,274)

(4,081)

Trade payables

(27,825)

(34,038)

(25,483)

Contract liabilities

(6,151)

(3,568)

(7,534)

Tax liabilities

(2,392)

(600)

(1,531)

Provision for risk and charges, current

(5,946)

(8,379)

(6,772)

Other current liabilities

(10,423)

(10,691)

(12,125)

Total current liabilities

(61,071)

(64,408)

(71,988)

Non-current liabilities

Non-current financial liabilities

(10,903)

(31,164)

(2,644)

Non-current lease liabilities

(14,874)

(17,413)

(16,140)

Deferred tax liabilities

(2,347)

(2,358)

(2,405)

Other non-current liabilities

(99)

(532)

(103)

Provision for risk and charges, non-current

(8,920)

(8,674)

(9,188)

Total non-current liabilities

(37,143)

(60,141)

(30,482)

Total liabilities

(98,214)

(124,549)

(102,469)

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

(108,108)

(101,993)

(108,140)

Non-controlling interests

(29)

(29)

(29)

Total equity

(108,137)

(102,022)

(108,169)

Total equity and liabilities

(206,351)

(226,571)

(210,639)

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share

Reserves

Retained

Equity related

Non-

Total equity

EUR 000s

Capital

earnings

to owners of

controlling

the parent

interest

Unaudited

Balance as at 1 January 2019

(100,169)

(4,646)

4,800

(100,015)

(29)

(100,044)

(Profit) / Loss for the period

-

-

(2,190)

(2,190)

-

(2,190)

Currency translation differences

-

208

-

208

-

208

Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations

-

4

-

4

-

4

Total comprehensive income and expenses

-

212

(2,190)

(1,978)

-

(1,978)

Balance as at 30 June 2019

(100,169)

(4,434)

2,610

(101,993)

(29)

(102,022)

Audited

Balance as at 1 January 2019

(100,169)

(4,646)

4,800

(100,015)

(29)

(100,044)

(Profit) / Loss for the period

-

-

(7,514)

(7,514)

-

(7,514)

Currency translation differences

-

(758)

-

(758)

(1)

(759)

Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations

-

344

-

344

-

344

Total comprehensive income and expenses

-

(414)

(7,514)

(7,928)

(1)

(7,929)

Employees share scheme

-

(136)

-

(136)

-

(136)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

38

-

38

-

38

Issue of treasury shares to employees

-

(99)

-

(99)

-

(99)

Transactions with shareholders

-

(197)

-

(197)

-

(197)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

(100,169)

(5,257)

(2,714)

(108,140)

(30)

(108,170)

Unaudited

Balance as at 1 January 2020

(100,169)

(5,257)

(2,714)

(108,140)

(30)

(108,170)

(Profit) / Loss for the period

-

-

(2,239)

(2,239)

-

(2,239)

Currency translation differences

-

2,405

-

2,405

-

2,405

Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations

-

21

-

21

-

21

Total comprehensive income and expenses

-

2,426

(2,239)

187

-

187

Employees share scheme

-

(153)

-

(153)

-

(153)

Transactions with shareholders

-

(153)

-

(153)

-

(153)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

(100,169)

(2,984)

(4,953)

(108,106)

(30)

(108,137)

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

EUR 000s

three months

three months

six months

six months

year

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

31 Dec, 2019

Profit / (loss) for the period

181

1,431

2,239

2,190

7,514

Adjustments for:

Net interest expenses

242

529

391

862

1,437

Current taxes

284

919

1,153

1,480

3,169

Depreciation and amortization

1,166

1,076

2,347

2,302

4,684

Depreciation of right-of-use of leased assets

1,046

1,127

2,194

2,167

4,266

Impairment losses

-

-

-

-

203

Deferred tax

141

(68)

(14)

(436)

26

Provision for risks and charges

31

(4,890)

(796)

(4,505)

(8,185)

Capital gain or loss on assets

(39)

(23)

(763)

(66)

(144)

Other items not involving cash flows

2,123

(73)

(62)

331

(130)

Interest paid

(414)

(1,271)

(702)

(1,159)

(2,118)

Taxes paid / received

891

(2,133)

(296)

(2,945)

(5,327)

5,471

(4,807)

3,452

(1,969)

(2,120)

Cash flow before changes in working capital

5,652

(3,376)

5,691

221

5,395

Impact of changes in working capital:

Inventories

2,538

(1,124)

(1,255)

(1,164)

2,647

Trade receivables

(2,347)

(2,351)

(473)

(738)

6,173

Other current receivables

1,763

586

(639)

548

4,068

Trade payables

(3,640)

(5,667)

959

(8)

(4,597)

Other current liabilities

(1,696)

795

(1,696)

(2,343)

88

Long-term receivables and liabilities

-

415

-

772

-

Impact of changes involving working capital

(3,382)

(7,346)

(3,104)

(2,933)

8,379

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities

2,270

(10,722)

2,587

(2,712)

13,774

Financial activities:

Net changes in loans and borrowings

(11,717)

(715)

(2,085)

(17,704)

(35,584)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(758)

(1,069)

(1,562)

(1,635)

(3,604)

Capital increase

-

-

-

18,511

18,527

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financial activities

(12,475)

(1,784)

(3,647)

(828)

(20,661)

Investing activities:

Investments in property, plant and equipment

(269)

(505)

(450)

(616)

(1,384)

Investments in intangible assets

(149)

(42)

(261)

(152)

(341)

Decrease of non current financial asset

76

-

76

-

-

Increase in other assets

-

3

-

(2)

-

Disposal of assets

72

103

1,674

192

433

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities

(270)

(441)

1,039

(578)

(1,292)

Cash at the beginning of the period

24,316

29,802

13,254

21,257

21,257

Cash flow for the period

(10,475)

(12,947)

(21)

(4,118)

(8,179)

Currency exchange differences

(664)

(834)

(56)

(1,118)

176

Cash at the end of the period

13,177

16,021

13,177

16,021

13,254

The comparative charges for interest paid on lease liabilities have been reclassified from financial activities to operating activities (Interest paid) to enhance comparability.

  • ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

SEGMENT INFORMATION

EUR 000s

Unaudited

Three months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue from sales of goods and services

Other income

Ports

Airports

Other reconciling

Total

& Maritime

& Industry

items

19,946

22,064

-

42,010

(108)

603

-

495

Cost of materials and operating expenses

(18,488)

(19,334)

320

(37,502)

before depreciation and amortization

Gross Operating Result

1,350

3,333

320

5,003

Unaudited

Three months ended 30 June 2019

Revenue from sales of goods and services

20,530

30,830

-

51,360

Other income

82

623

-

705

Cost of materials and operating expenses

(17,718)

(28,114)

(1,541)

(47,373)

before depreciation and amortization

Gross Operating Result

2,894

3,339

(1,541)

4,692

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Revenue from sales of goods and services

34,522

46,138

-

80,660

Other income

542

1,295

-

1,836

Cost of materials and operating expenses

(32,480)

(40,954)

(904)

(74,338)

before depreciation and amortization

Gross Operating Result

2,583

6,479

(904)

8,158

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Revenue from sales of goods and services

40,864

58,975

-

99,839

Other income

264

1,090

-

1,354

Cost of materials and operating expenses

(35,785)

(54,257)

(2,772)

(92,814)

before depreciation and amortization

Gross Operating Result

5,343

5,808

(2,772)

8,379

Audited

Year ended 31 December 2019

Revenue from sales of goods and services

84,588

111,429

-

196,017

Other income

567

1,981

-

2,549

Cost of materials and operating expenses

(70,404)

(100,339)

(6,357)

(177,101)

before depreciation and amortization

Gross Operating Result

14,751

13,071

(6,357)

21,465

10 ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

PARENT COMPANY - CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

CAVOTEC SA

three months

three months

six months

six months

year

EUR 000s

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

31 Dec, 2019

Other income

1,038

774

1,703

1,631

2,502

Employee benefit costs

572

(358)

367

(664)

(1,912)

Operating expenses

(266)

(387)

(488)

(650)

(1,161)

Operating Result

1,344

29

1,582

317

(571)

Interest expenses - net

(10)

(10)

(19)

(22)

(43)

Currency exchange differences - net

(2)

1

-

(118)

(119)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

1,332

20

1,563

177

(733)

Income taxes

(296)

30

(309)

28

293

Profit / (Loss) for the period

1,036

50

1,254

205

(440)

Other comprehensive income:

Actuarial gain (loss)

-

-

-

-

42

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,036

50

1,254

205

(398)

PARENT COMPANY - CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

CAVOTEC SA

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

EUR 000s

30 Jun, 2020

30 Jun, 2019

31 Dec, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

32

168

97

Trade receivables

887

376

2,015

Tax assets

15

15

6

Other current receivables

1,120

1,071

8

Total current assets

2,054

1,630

2,126

Non-current assets:

Investment in subsidiary companies

137,306

137,306

137,306

Deferred tax assets

66

59

355

Total non-current assets

137,372

137,365

137,661

Total assets

139,426

138,995

139,787

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank overdraft

(33,758)

(43,593)

(44,435)

Current financial liabilities

(2,955)

(2,955)

(2,955)

Trade payables

(108)

(250)

(121)

Provision for risks and charges - current

-

(248)

-

Other current liabilities

(417)

(349)

(1,495)

Total current liabilities

(37,238)

(47,395)

(49,006)

Non-current liabilities:

Provision for risks and charges - non current

(24)

(64)

(25)

Long-term financial debt

(10,000)

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

(64)

(438)

(64)

Total non-current liabilities

(10,088)

(502)

(89)

Total liabilities

(47,326)

(47,897)

(49,095)

Total equity

(92,100)

(91,098)

(90,692)

Total equity and liabilities

(139,426)

(138,995)

(139,787)

11 ● investor@cavotec.com

Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020

General information

Cavotec wants to contribute to a future world that is cleaner, safer and more efficient by providing innovative connection solutions for ships, aircraft and mobile equipment today. We thrive by shaping future expectations in the areas we are active in. Our credibility comes from our application expertise, dedication to innovation and world class operations. Our success rests on the core values we live by: Integrity, Accountability, Performance and Team Work. Cavotec's personnel represent a large number of cultures and provide customers with local support, backed by the Group's global network of engineering expertise. Cavotec SA, the Parent company, is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Switzerland and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

These unaudited Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors for publication on 24 July 2020.

Basis of preparation of Financial Statements

This quarterly report was prepared in accordance with IFRS, applying IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting and valuation policies were applied in the most recent annual report. The amendments to the standards that became applicable for the current reporting period did not have an impact on Cavotec accounts. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended in December 2019. The preparation of quarterly financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Segment information

Operating segments have been determined on the basis of the Group Management structure in place and on the management information and used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) to make strategic decisions. Our two divisions are set out below and referred to collectively as the core businesses.

Ports & Maritime - development, manufacture and service of innovative automation and electrification technologies for the global ports and maritime sectors.

Airports & Industry - development, manufacture and service of fully integrated gate and remote apron solutions for Airports, and development and manufacture products for Industry, such as cranes, energy, processing and transportation, surface and underground mining, and tunnelling.

Legal disputes

In the long running litigation matter in California the Group's accounting position is unchanged during the quarter and our view remains that we have accounted for the most likely eventualities of the process. The latest development on the case supports this position.

Noteworthy risks and uncertainties

Cavotec's significant risks and uncertainties are divided into three categories, market, credit and liquidity risks. In these categories, there are both risks due to political and macroeconomic trends and specific risks directly linked to business carried out by the Group. Market risk includes currency and interest rate risk. Credit risk includes the risk of managing our customers and other receivables while liquidity risk includes the management of cash in a diverse, global group.

In late 2019, a new corona virus was discovered, referred to as Covid- 19. In the first half of 2020, the global spread of the virus has occurred.

The impact on Cavotec is mainly delays in decisions from customers and short-term delays in delivery of product or services arising mainly from logistics issues. Our facility in Italy was closed in March 2020 and re-opened in April 2020. At the date of this report all Cavotec facilities are open. It remains difficult to predict the future impact of the virus on Cavotec's business and future financial periods.

A more detailed description of Cavotec's risks and how they are managed is included in the Annual Report 2019.

Forward looking statement

Some statements in this report are forward-looking, and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly discussed, other factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialisation and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses.

Key events during and after the quarter

In June 2020, the Cavotec secured long-term financing by signing an agreement with Credit Suisse and others to provide a EUR 40M single currency term and multicurrency revolving credit facility.

Financial calendar

October 1, 2020 Investor Information Meeting

October 30, 2020 Interim report January-September 2020 February 19, 2021 Year-end report 2020

Conference call in connection with publication of the quarterly report

A conference call for shareholders, analysts and media will be held on 24 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST. Participating on the conference call from Cavotec will be Mikael Norin, CEO, and Glenn Withers, CFO.

Conference call Dial-in numbers:

SE: +46850558352

UK: +443333009271

US: +18338230590

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2020

Quarterly Reports on www.cavotec.com

The full report for the period January-June 2020 and previous quarterly and full year reports are available at: http://ir.cavotec.com/financial-reports

Analysts & Media

Johan Hähnel - Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 24 July 2020.

12 ● investor@cavotec.com

Cavotec SA

Via G.B. Pioda 14 CH-6900 Lugano, Switzerland +41 91 911 40 10 cavotec.com

investor@cavotec.com

Disclaimer

Cavotec SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC
