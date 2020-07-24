Cavotec : 2Q20 Report 0 07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Resilient profitability and cashflow despite lower revenue APRIL-JUNE 2020 Revenues decreased -18.2% to EUR 42.0 million (51.4). Ports & maritime decreased -2.8%, Airports & Industry decreased -28.4%

-18.2% to EUR 42.0 million (51.4). Ports & maritime decreased -2.8%, Airports & Industry decreased -28.4% EBIT increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6% (4.8%)

Net result for the period was EUR 0.2 million (1.4)

Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR 0.002 (0.015)

Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 2.3 million (-10.7)

(-10.7) Net debt amounted to EUR 22.1 million (Q1 2020: 22.5)

Order backlog decreased -7.9% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 98.2 million JANUARY-JUNE 2020 Revenues decreased -19.2% to EUR 80.7 million (99.8)

-19.2% to EUR 80.7 million (99.8) EBIT decreased to EUR 3.6 million (3.9), corresponding to a margin of 4.5% (3.9%)

Net result for the period was EUR 2.2 million (2.2)

Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR 0.024 (0.023)

Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 2.6 million (-2.7)

(-2.7) Leverage ratio improved to 0.98x (2.51x) Unless otherwise stated, figures in brackets refer to the same period in the preceding year. Key events during the quarter Cavotec entered into a new long-term credit facility agreement in June with a consortium led by Credit Suisse.

long-term credit facility agreement in June with a consortium led by Credit Suisse. Continued strong cost and cash management in response to Covid-19.

Covid-19. All Cavotec facilities open and fully operational since mid April.

First fully automatic charging system for an E-ferry commissioned in Oslo, Norway; 22 more systems under delivery.

E-ferry commissioned in Oslo, Norway; 22 more systems under delivery. Cavotec steps up communication around the significant environmental benefits of its solutions in response to increased global focus on sustainability. FINANCIAL SUMMARY EUR 000's Q220 Q219 Delta 1H20 1H19 Delta FY19 Revenues 42,010 51,360 -18.2% 80,660 99,839 -19.2% 196,017 EBITDA 5,003 4,692 6.6% 8,158 8,379 -2.6% 21,465 EBITDA margin, % 11.9% 9.1% 2.8 pp 10.1% 8.4% 1.7 pp 11.0% EBIT 2,790 2,489 12.1% 3,618 3,910 -7.5% 12,312 EBIT margin, % 6.6% 4.8% 1.8pp 4.5% 3.9% 0.6pp 6.3% Net profit/(loss) for the period 181 1,431 -87.4% 2,239 2,190 2.2% 7,514 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.002 0.015 -86.7% 0.024 0.023 4.3% 0.080 Operating cash flow 2,270 (10,722) 121.2% 2,587 (2,712) 195.4% 13,774 Net debt (22,073) (39,592) -44.2% (22,073) (39,592) -44.2% (24,113) Equity/assets ratio 52.4% 45.0% 7.4 pp 52.4% 45.0% 7.4 pp 51.4% Leverage ratio 0.98x 2.51x 1.53x 0.98x 2.51x 1.53x 0.98x Full time equivalent employees 767 803 -36 767 803 -36 769 Order backlog 98,186 107,433 -8.6% 98,186 107,433 -8.6% 100,030 ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Comment from the CEO Well positioned to handle a challenging environment and to support our customers' environmental challenges. The Covid-19 situation delayed our customers´ short-term investment decisions in the second quarter of 2020. Deliveries were also impacted by logistical restrictions and the closure of our production facility outside of Milan during the first two weeks of April. As a consequence, revenues were 18.2 percent lower in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 and amounted to EUR 42.0 million (51.4). However, our revenues in the second quarter did increase 8.7% compared to the first quarter. On a segment level, Ports and Maritime experienced less impact of Covid-19 than the Airports & Industry segment, leading to that revenues for Ports & Maritime decreased 2.8% and for Airports & Industry 28.4%. All our facilities globally remain open, but customers continue to carefully evaluate their planned investments, which in the short-term leads to lower activity in our markets. It is at the same time encouraging that our order backlog was relatively stable at the end of the quarter, amounting to EUR 98.2 million. This is 7.9% lower than the previous quarter but only 1.8% lower compared to the order backlog that we started 2020 with. There is higher uncertainty than before Covid-19, but the underlying dynamics in our markets have not changed. The focus on trends such as automation, sustainability and workplace safety has not diminished. On the contrary, the Covid-19 situation is expected to bring even more attention to our solutions as ports and airports move towards more safe and efficient operations with a smaller environmental footprint. We have in response stepped up our communication around the significant sustainability benefits of our solutions. For example, the 600 shore power systems that Cavotec has installed around the world to enable ships to switch off their diesel engines when at port is estimated to reduce emissions equivalent to taking five million cars off the roads. Although we have seen market challenges affecting revenue in the short term, we continued to improve our operational efficiency and thereby profitability. This is the result of the transformation completed in 2019, combined with strong cost control measures implemented at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. EBIT therefore increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6%. During the quarter, we completed discussions to procure a new long-term senior credit facility. We are very pleased that we reached a favourable agreement in the current environment, which is a testament to the strength of our financial standing coming out of the transformation of the company. The business environment is currently challenging and it is difficult to predict the shape or timeframe for a global recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak. However, we are in a good financial position and we continue to focus on further improving our offerings to capitalise on the potential that we see. Not least the potential from the environmental challenges our customers will increasingly be faced with. We will invest in strengthening our position in key market and product segments to support them. More on that in coming quarters… Lugano, 24 July, 2020 Mikael Norin Chief Executive Officer ORDER BACKLOG AND REVENUE Revenue EUR 000s Q220 Q219 1H20 1H19 Revenue from sales of goods and services 42,010 51,360 80,660 99,839 Increase/decrease (9,350) 5,077 (19,179) 850 ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Percentage change -18.2% 11.0% -19.2% 0.9% Of which - Volumes and prices -17.2% 10.5% -17.9% -0.2% - Currency effects -1.0% 0.5% -1.3% 1.0% DIVISIONS Revenue EUR 000s Q220 Q219 Change % 1H20 1H19 Change % LTM Rolling FY19 Change % Ports & Maritime 19,946 20,530 -2.8% 34,522 40,864 -15.5% 78,246 84,588 -7.5% Airports & Industry 22,064 30,830 -28.4% 46,138 58,975 -21.8% 98,592 111,429 -11.5% Total 42,010 51,360 -18.2% 80,660 99,839 -19.2% 176,838 196,017 -9.8% Order Backlog EUR 000s 1H20 1H19 Change % Q120 Change % FY19 Change % Ports & Maritime 53,393 58,502 -8.7% 58,127 -8.1% 59,953 -10.9% Airports & Industry 44,793 48,931 -8.5% 48,435 -7.5% 40,077 11.8% Total 98,186 107,433 -8.6% 106,562 -7.9% 100,030 -1.8% 400Hz Pop-up pit in Vilnius Airport, Litavia ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Financial Review APRIL-JUNE 2020 Revenues increased 8.7% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 42.0 million (38.7), despite the Covid-19 situation and the closure of the production facility outside Milan, which was reopened in the middle of April 2020. All facilities remain open as at the date of this report. Revenues decreased 18.2% compared to the same period previous year (51.4). Order backlog decreased 8.6% to EUR 98.2 million (107.4). We did see delayed investment decisions from customers resulting in a longer time to close orders. We also saw delayed product and service delivery, especially due to the impact of Covid-19 on the movement of goods and people across internal and international borders. Due to this, the proportion of Service revenues compared to total revenue was 17.4% in the second quarter. Ports & Maritime Ports & Maritime´s revenues increased 36.8% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 19.9 million (14.6) and decreased 2.8% compared to the same period previous year (20.5). Although the Italy facility was closed for a similar amount of time as the first quarter we were able to better plan for the production after re-opening near the start of the second quarter. The increased delivery and revenue in the second quarter has resulted in a decrease in order backlog of 8.7% to EUR 53.4 million (58.5). However, market interest in our solutions remains at a good level even if there are delays in order flow. Airports & Industry Airports & Industry´s revenues decreased 8.3% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 22.1 million (24.1) and decreased 28.4% compared to the same period previous year (30.8). There were fewer large deliveries in Airports compared to the prior year. In Industry there was lower revenue in the quarter from our largest OEM customers. No major orders were signed with Airports customers during the quarter. However, interest remains good for our Fueling and AGC products. Demand within Industry was also lower than normal during the quarter, with reduced orders from our main customers. Order backlog decreased 8.5% to EUR 44.8 million (48.9). EBIT EBIT increased to EUR 2.8 million (2.5), corresponding to a margin of 6.6% (4.8%). After the transformation was completed in 2019, we entered the Covid-19 period in a good position to manage the impact of lower volumes. We immediately implemented additional cost control measures, that lead profitability to improve even if the volumes were lower. We have also, during the period, utilised Covid-19 related government salary assistance as appropriate, the effect on the financial performance of this is not material. Profit for the period and earnings per share Finance costs amounted to EUR -2.2million (-0.2). Currency exchange differences amounted to EUR -1.8 million (0.2). Income tax expenses for the second quarter 2020 amounted to EUR -0.4 million (-0.9). The net result for the period amounted to EUR 0.2 million (1.4). Earnings per share, basic and diluted, decreased to EUR 0.002 (0.015). ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 Cash flow The operating cash flow was positive EUR 2.3 million (-10.7) despite the decrease in revenue. In the prior year there was a large one-off payment of EUR 8.1 million made in June 2019 for the USA litigation. Cash flow from financing activities was EUR -12.5 million (-1.8) as a result of transition from the old credit facility to the new one. The new facility includes a EUR 10 million term loan, which was drawn on 30 June 2020. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 13.2 million as of 30 June 2020 (16.0). Credit facility refinancing In June 2020 Cavotec entered into a new long-term credit facility agreement. After careful evaluation Cavotec chose a consortium led by Credit Suisse to provide a five-year credit facility as it offered the most competitive overall services and terms. In connection with the new credit facility a corresponding amount was repaid on the current credit facility. Employees The number of full-time equivalent employees in the Cavotec Group was 767 as of 30 June 2020 (803). JANUARY-JUNE 2020 The order backlog decreased 8.6% to EUR 98.2 million (107.4) compared to the same period previous year, mainly due to postponement of major orders as a result of the Covid-19 situation. Despite this, the order backlog at the end of the second quarter is similar to the one at the end of 2019, decreasing 1.8%. Revenues for the period decreased 19.2% to EUR 80.7 million (99.8) compared the same period 2019. EBIT EBIT for the first six months decreased to EUR 3.6 million (3.9), corresponding to an improved margin of 4.5% (3.9%). Profit for the period and earnings per share Finance costs amounted to EUR -0.2million (-0.7). Currency exchange differences amounted to EUR 0.5 million (0.3). Income tax expenses for the first six months 2020 amounted to EUR -1.1 million (-1.0), with an effective tax rate of 33.7%. The net result for the period amounted to EUR 2.2 million (2.2). Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to EUR 0.024 (0.023). Financial Position Cavotec's total assets amounted to EUR 206.4 million (226.6) as of 30 June 2020. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 the net debt amounted to EUR 3.0 million as of 30 June 2020 (3.9 as of 31 December 2019). ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited three months three months six months six months year 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 31 Dec, 2019 EUR 000s Revenue from sales of goods and services 42,010 51,360 80,660 99,839 196,017 Other income 495 705 1,836 1,354 2,549 Cost of materials (19,424) (24,425) (37,245) (48,646) (90,814) Employee benefit costs (13,439) (15,797) (27,347) (30,642) (60,249) Operating expenses (4,639) (7,151) (9,746) (13,526) (26,038) Gross Operating Result 5,003 4,692 8,158 8,379 21,465 Depreciation and amortisation (1,166) (1,076) (2,347) (2,302) (4,684) Depreciation of right-of-use of leased asset (1,047) (1,127) (2,193) (2,167) (4,266) Impairment losses - - - - (203) Operating Result 2,790 2,489 3,618 3,910 12,312 Interest income - - - - 26 Interest expenses (399) (423) (700) (1,009) (1,919) Currency exchange differences - net (1,786) 193 461 335 318 Other financial item - 22 - (2) (28) Profit / (loss) before income tax 605 2,281 3,379 3,234 10,709 Income taxes (424) (850) (1,140) (1,044) (3,195) Profit / (loss) for the period 181 1,431 2,239 2,190 7,514 Other comprehensive income: Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations 7 - (21) (4) (344) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 7 - (21) (4) (344) Currency translation differences 1.177 1,671 (2,405) (208) 758 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit / (loss) 1.177 1,671 (2,405) (208) 758 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 1.184 1,671 (2,426) (212) 414 Total comprehensive income for the period 1.365 3,102 (187) 1,978 7,928 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 1.364 3,101 (187) 1,978 7,928 Non-controlling interest 1 1 - - 1 Total 1.365 3,102 (187) 1,978 7,928 Profit / (loss) attributed to: Equity holders of the Group 181 1,431 2,239 2,190 7,514 Total 181 1,431 2,239 2,190 7,514 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributed to the equity 0.002 0.015 0.024 0.023 0.080 holders of the Group Average number of shares 94,241,329 94,015,721 94,241,329 94,015,721 94,206,242 ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR 000s Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 31 Dec, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13,177 16,021 13,254 Trade receivables 36,770 43,427 36,500 Tax assets 3,687 2,059 3,683 Other current receivables 4,888 5,119 2,797 Contract assets 749 3,407 2,200 Inventories 39,635 40,009 38,801 Assets held for sale 3,538 5,597 5,363 Total current assets 102,444 115,639 102,598 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 17,028 18,786 18,270 Right-of-use of leased assets 17,674 20,957 19,425 Intangible assets 52,059 53,103 52,844 Non-current financial assets 204 277 280 Deferred tax assets 9,083 9,685 9,217 Other non-current receivables 7,859 8,124 8,004 Total non-current assets 103,907 110,932 108,040 Total assets 206,351 226,571 210,639 Equity and Liabilities Current liabilities Current financial liabilities (4,169) (3,858) (14,462) Current lease liabilities (4,165) (3,274) (4,081) Trade payables (27,825) (34,038) (25,483) Contract liabilities (6,151) (3,568) (7,534) Tax liabilities (2,392) (600) (1,531) Provision for risk and charges, current (5,946) (8,379) (6,772) Other current liabilities (10,423) (10,691) (12,125) Total current liabilities (61,071) (64,408) (71,988) Non-current liabilities Non-current financial liabilities (10,903) (31,164) (2,644) Non-current lease liabilities (14,874) (17,413) (16,140) Deferred tax liabilities (2,347) (2,358) (2,405) Other non-current liabilities (99) (532) (103) Provision for risk and charges, non-current (8,920) (8,674) (9,188) Total non-current liabilities (37,143) (60,141) (30,482) Total liabilities (98,214) (124,549) (102,469) Equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent (108,108) (101,993) (108,140) Non-controlling interests (29) (29) (29) Total equity (108,137) (102,022) (108,169) Total equity and liabilities (206,351) (226,571) (210,639) ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share Reserves Retained Equity related Non- Total equity EUR 000s Capital earnings to owners of controlling the parent interest Unaudited Balance as at 1 January 2019 (100,169) (4,646) 4,800 (100,015) (29) (100,044) (Profit) / Loss for the period - - (2,190) (2,190) - (2,190) Currency translation differences - 208 - 208 - 208 Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations - 4 - 4 - 4 Total comprehensive income and expenses - 212 (2,190) (1,978) - (1,978) Balance as at 30 June 2019 (100,169) (4,434) 2,610 (101,993) (29) (102,022) Audited Balance as at 1 January 2019 (100,169) (4,646) 4,800 (100,015) (29) (100,044) (Profit) / Loss for the period - - (7,514) (7,514) - (7,514) Currency translation differences - (758) - (758) (1) (759) Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations - 344 - 344 - 344 Total comprehensive income and expenses - (414) (7,514) (7,928) (1) (7,929) Employees share scheme - (136) - (136) - (136) Purchase of treasury shares - 38 - 38 - 38 Issue of treasury shares to employees - (99) - (99) - (99) Transactions with shareholders - (197) - (197) - (197) Balance as at 31 December 2019 (100,169) (5,257) (2,714) (108,140) (30) (108,170) Unaudited Balance as at 1 January 2020 (100,169) (5,257) (2,714) (108,140) (30) (108,170) (Profit) / Loss for the period - - (2,239) (2,239) - (2,239) Currency translation differences - 2,405 - 2,405 - 2,405 Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations - 21 - 21 - 21 Total comprehensive income and expenses - 2,426 (2,239) 187 - 187 Employees share scheme - (153) - (153) - (153) Transactions with shareholders - (153) - (153) - (153) Balance as at 30 June 2020 (100,169) (2,984) (4,953) (108,106) (30) (108,137) ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited EUR 000s three months three months six months six months year 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 31 Dec, 2019 Profit / (loss) for the period 181 1,431 2,239 2,190 7,514 Adjustments for: Net interest expenses 242 529 391 862 1,437 Current taxes 284 919 1,153 1,480 3,169 Depreciation and amortization 1,166 1,076 2,347 2,302 4,684 Depreciation of right-of-use of leased assets 1,046 1,127 2,194 2,167 4,266 Impairment losses - - - - 203 Deferred tax 141 (68) (14) (436) 26 Provision for risks and charges 31 (4,890) (796) (4,505) (8,185) Capital gain or loss on assets (39) (23) (763) (66) (144) Other items not involving cash flows 2,123 (73) (62) 331 (130) Interest paid (414) (1,271) (702) (1,159) (2,118) Taxes paid / received 891 (2,133) (296) (2,945) (5,327) 5,471 (4,807) 3,452 (1,969) (2,120) Cash flow before changes in working capital 5,652 (3,376) 5,691 221 5,395 Impact of changes in working capital: Inventories 2,538 (1,124) (1,255) (1,164) 2,647 Trade receivables (2,347) (2,351) (473) (738) 6,173 Other current receivables 1,763 586 (639) 548 4,068 Trade payables (3,640) (5,667) 959 (8) (4,597) Other current liabilities (1,696) 795 (1,696) (2,343) 88 Long-term receivables and liabilities - 415 - 772 - Impact of changes involving working capital (3,382) (7,346) (3,104) (2,933) 8,379 Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 2,270 (10,722) 2,587 (2,712) 13,774 Financial activities: Net changes in loans and borrowings (11,717) (715) (2,085) (17,704) (35,584) Repayment of lease liabilities (758) (1,069) (1,562) (1,635) (3,604) Capital increase - - - 18,511 18,527 Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financial activities (12,475) (1,784) (3,647) (828) (20,661) Investing activities: Investments in property, plant and equipment (269) (505) (450) (616) (1,384) Investments in intangible assets (149) (42) (261) (152) (341) Decrease of non current financial asset 76 - 76 - - Increase in other assets - 3 - (2) - Disposal of assets 72 103 1,674 192 433 Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities (270) (441) 1,039 (578) (1,292) Cash at the beginning of the period 24,316 29,802 13,254 21,257 21,257 Cash flow for the period (10,475) (12,947) (21) (4,118) (8,179) Currency exchange differences (664) (834) (56) (1,118) 176 Cash at the end of the period 13,177 16,021 13,177 16,021 13,254 The comparative charges for interest paid on lease liabilities have been reclassified from financial activities to operating activities (Interest paid) to enhance comparability. ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 SEGMENT INFORMATION EUR 000s Unaudited Three months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue from sales of goods and services Other income Ports Airports Other reconciling Total & Maritime & Industry items 19,946 22,064 - 42,010 (108) 603 - 495 Cost of materials and operating expenses (18,488) (19,334) 320 (37,502) before depreciation and amortization Gross Operating Result 1,350 3,333 320 5,003 Unaudited Three months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue from sales of goods and services 20,530 30,830 - 51,360 Other income 82 623 - 705 Cost of materials and operating expenses (17,718) (28,114) (1,541) (47,373) before depreciation and amortization Gross Operating Result 2,894 3,339 (1,541) 4,692 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue from sales of goods and services 34,522 46,138 - 80,660 Other income 542 1,295 - 1,836 Cost of materials and operating expenses (32,480) (40,954) (904) (74,338) before depreciation and amortization Gross Operating Result 2,583 6,479 (904) 8,158 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue from sales of goods and services 40,864 58,975 - 99,839 Other income 264 1,090 - 1,354 Cost of materials and operating expenses (35,785) (54,257) (2,772) (92,814) before depreciation and amortization Gross Operating Result 5,343 5,808 (2,772) 8,379 Audited Year ended 31 December 2019 Revenue from sales of goods and services 84,588 111,429 - 196,017 Other income 567 1,981 - 2,549 Cost of materials and operating expenses (70,404) (100,339) (6,357) (177,101) before depreciation and amortization Gross Operating Result 14,751 13,071 (6,357) 21,465 10 ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 PARENT COMPANY - CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited CAVOTEC SA three months three months six months six months year EUR 000s 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 31 Dec, 2019 Other income 1,038 774 1,703 1,631 2,502 Employee benefit costs 572 (358) 367 (664) (1,912) Operating expenses (266) (387) (488) (650) (1,161) Operating Result 1,344 29 1,582 317 (571) Interest expenses - net (10) (10) (19) (22) (43) Currency exchange differences - net (2) 1 - (118) (119) Profit / (Loss) for the period 1,332 20 1,563 177 (733) Income taxes (296) 30 (309) 28 293 Profit / (Loss) for the period 1,036 50 1,254 205 (440) Other comprehensive income: Actuarial gain (loss) - - - - 42 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,036 50 1,254 205 (398) PARENT COMPANY - CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET CAVOTEC SA Unaudited Unaudited Audited EUR 000s 30 Jun, 2020 30 Jun, 2019 31 Dec, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 32 168 97 Trade receivables 887 376 2,015 Tax assets 15 15 6 Other current receivables 1,120 1,071 8 Total current assets 2,054 1,630 2,126 Non-current assets: Investment in subsidiary companies 137,306 137,306 137,306 Deferred tax assets 66 59 355 Total non-current assets 137,372 137,365 137,661 Total assets 139,426 138,995 139,787 Equity and Liabilities Current liabilities Bank overdraft (33,758) (43,593) (44,435) Current financial liabilities (2,955) (2,955) (2,955) Trade payables (108) (250) (121) Provision for risks and charges - current - (248) - Other current liabilities (417) (349) (1,495) Total current liabilities (37,238) (47,395) (49,006) Non-current liabilities: Provision for risks and charges - non current (24) (64) (25) Long-term financial debt (10,000) - - Other non-current liabilities (64) (438) (64) Total non-current liabilities (10,088) (502) (89) Total liabilities (47,326) (47,897) (49,095) Total equity (92,100) (91,098) (90,692) Total equity and liabilities (139,426) (138,995) (139,787) 11 ● investor@cavotec.com Q2 2020 | Interim report January-June 2020 General information Cavotec wants to contribute to a future world that is cleaner, safer and more efficient by providing innovative connection solutions for ships, aircraft and mobile equipment today. We thrive by shaping future expectations in the areas we are active in. Our credibility comes from our application expertise, dedication to innovation and world class operations. Our success rests on the core values we live by: Integrity, Accountability, Performance and Team Work. Cavotec's personnel represent a large number of cultures and provide customers with local support, backed by the Group's global network of engineering expertise. Cavotec SA, the Parent company, is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Switzerland and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. These unaudited Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors for publication on 24 July 2020. Basis of preparation of Financial Statements This quarterly report was prepared in accordance with IFRS, applying IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting and valuation policies were applied in the most recent annual report. The amendments to the standards that became applicable for the current reporting period did not have an impact on Cavotec accounts. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended in December 2019. The preparation of quarterly financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Segment information Operating segments have been determined on the basis of the Group Management structure in place and on the management information and used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) to make strategic decisions. Our two divisions are set out below and referred to collectively as the core businesses. Ports & Maritime - development, manufacture and service of innovative automation and electrification technologies for the global ports and maritime sectors. Airports & Industry - development, manufacture and service of fully integrated gate and remote apron solutions for Airports, and development and manufacture products for Industry, such as cranes, energy, processing and transportation, surface and underground mining, and tunnelling. Legal disputes In the long running litigation matter in California the Group's accounting position is unchanged during the quarter and our view remains that we have accounted for the most likely eventualities of the process. The latest development on the case supports this position. Noteworthy risks and uncertainties Cavotec's significant risks and uncertainties are divided into three categories, market, credit and liquidity risks. In these categories, there are both risks due to political and macroeconomic trends and specific risks directly linked to business carried out by the Group. Market risk includes currency and interest rate risk. Credit risk includes the risk of managing our customers and other receivables while liquidity risk includes the management of cash in a diverse, global group. In late 2019, a new corona virus was discovered, referred to as Covid- 19. In the first half of 2020, the global spread of the virus has occurred. The impact on Cavotec is mainly delays in decisions from customers and short-term delays in delivery of product or services arising mainly from logistics issues. Our facility in Italy was closed in March 2020 and re-opened in April 2020. At the date of this report all Cavotec facilities are open. It remains difficult to predict the future impact of the virus on Cavotec's business and future financial periods. A more detailed description of Cavotec's risks and how they are managed is included in the Annual Report 2019. Forward looking statement Some statements in this report are forward-looking, and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly discussed, other factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialisation and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses. Key events during and after the quarter In June 2020, the Cavotec secured long-term financing by signing an agreement with Credit Suisse and others to provide a EUR 40M single currency term and multicurrency revolving credit facility. Financial calendar October 1, 2020 Investor Information Meeting October 30, 2020 Interim report January-September 2020 February 19, 2021 Year-end report 2020 Conference call in connection with publication of the quarterly report A conference call for shareholders, analysts and media will be held on 24 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST. Participating on the conference call from Cavotec will be Mikael Norin, CEO, and Glenn Withers, CFO. Conference call Dial-in numbers: SE: +46850558352 UK: +443333009271 US: +18338230590 Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2020 Quarterly Reports on www.cavotec.com The full report for the period January-June 2020 and previous quarterly and full year reports are available at: http://ir.cavotec.com/financial-reports Analysts & Media Johan Hähnel - Investor Relations Manager Mobile: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 24 July 2020. 12 ● investor@cavotec.com Cavotec SA Via G.B. Pioda 14 CH-6900 Lugano, Switzerland +41 91 911 40 10 cavotec.com investor@cavotec.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cavotec SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC 0 Latest news on CAVOTEC SA 03:51a CAVOTEC : 2Q20 Report PU 01:00a Cavotec SA - Interim report January - June 2020 GL 06/23 Cavotec enters into a new long term credit facility agreement GL 05/19 CAVOTEC : Report from Cavotec SA Annual General Meeting 2020 PU 05/19 CAVOTEC : Interim report January - March 2020 PU 05/13 Report from Cavotec SA Annual General Meeting 2020 GL 05/11 BURE EQUITY PUBL : Aquires shares in cavotec AQ 04/30 Cavotec SA - Interim report January - March 2020 GL 04/03 Cavotec's Annual Report 2019 GL 04/03 TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CAVOTEC SA : Notice of the Annual General Meeting GL

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 180 M 208 M 208 M Net income 2020 10,0 M 11,6 M 11,6 M Net Debt 2020 14,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M P/E ratio 2020 18,6x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 175 M 203 M 203 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 1,05x Nbr of Employees 775 Free-Float 31,5% Chart CAVOTEC SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CAVOTEC SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 1 Average target price Last Close Price 19,10 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mikael Curt Norin Group Chief Executive Officer Patrik Tigerschiöld Chairman Martin Riegger Group COO & Group Senior Vice President-Operations Glenn Campbell Withers Group Chief Financial Officer Giorgio Lingiardi Group Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CAVOTEC SA 2.69% 203 ATLAS COPCO AB 10.49% 54 452 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 18.65% 43 662 FANUC CORPORATION 2.41% 37 273 SANDVIK AB -6.79% 24 139 FORTIVE CORPORATION -5.05% 24 103