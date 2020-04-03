Log in
CAVOTEC SA

CAVOTEC SA

(CCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 04/03 07:22:31 am
16 SEK   +1.27%
08:00aCavotec's Annual Report 2019
GL
07:59aTO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CAVOTEC SA : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/30Cavotec wins aircraft fuelling orders worth more than EUR 5 million
GL
Cavotec's Annual Report 2019

04/03/2020 | 08:00am EDT

Cavotec has published its Annual Report 2019 on the company’s website: http://ir.cavotec.com/annual-reports. The Report is available in English.

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered at investor@cavotec.com.

ENDS 

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager 
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 
Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CEST on 3 April 2020.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 198 M
EBIT 2019 14,3 M
Net income 2019 8,20 M
Debt 2019 40,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 135 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mikael Curt Norin Group Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Tigerschiöld Chairman
Martin Riegger Group Chief Operating Officer & Group Senior VP
Glenn Campbell Withers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Giorgio Lingiardi Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVOTEC SA-15.05%142
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.95%39 299
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.88%33 086
FANUC CORPORATION-2.88%26 136
INGERSOLL-RAND-37.66%19 690
FORTIVE CORPORATION-26.69%18 567
