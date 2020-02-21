Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cavotec SA    CCC   CH0136071542

CAVOTEC SA

(CCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/20 11:29:59 am
23.2 SEK   +4.04%
01:00aCavotec sets new accelerated target for profitability
GL
01:00aCavotec SA - Interim report January - December 2019
GL
2019Cavotec's Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cavotec sets new accelerated target for profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:00am EST
  •  New target of an annual adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% within two years and more than 12% within five years
  •  Remaining financial targets unchanged

Mikael Norin, CEO, says: “The transformation we started in the fall of 2017 is now finalized. We have completed a thorough reorganisation and restructuring of our business, a strengthening of the management team, a rights issue and we have launched a new strategy. This, combined with our strong financial performance in 2019 means that we have met and exceeded our 7% annual adjusted EBIT margin target earlier than expected. We therefore today announce a new accelerated financial target.”

The new financial target for the EBIT margin for the Group, which has been adopted by the Board of Directors of Cavotec SA is: 

EBIT Margin – Cavotec’s target is to reach an annual adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% within two years and more than 12% within five years. 

The remaining financial targets are unchanged:

Sales Growth – Cavotec’s target is to achieve an annual organic revenue growth of at least 5% from 2020, in addition to possible acquisitions.  

Dividends – Cavotec’s target is to distribute dividends of approximately 30-50% of net profits over a business cycle. Any pay-out decision will be based on the Company’s financial position, investment needs, acquisitions and liquidity position. 

ENDS 

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel 
Investor Relations Manager 
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 
Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 21 February, 2020.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operationsTo find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAVOTEC SA
01:00aCavotec sets new accelerated target for profitability
GL
01:00aCavotec SA - Interim report January - December 2019
GL
2019Cavotec's Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
2019Cavotec SA – Q319 Report
GL
2019INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL 8 NOVE : 00 cet
GL
2019Cavotec SA – Q219 Report
GL
2019INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL 31 JUL : 00 cest
GL
2019CAVOTEC : California Court issues verdict on money owed by Cavotec
AQ
2019Report from Cavotec SA's Annual General Meeting 2019
GL
2019CAVOTEC : sets new financial targets
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 198 M
EBIT 2019 14,3 M
Net income 2019 8,20 M
Debt 2019 40,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 205 M
Chart CAVOTEC SA
Duration : Period :
Cavotec SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAVOTEC SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikael Curt Norin Group Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Tigerschiöld Chairman
Martin Riegger Group Chief Operating Officer & Group Senior VP
Glenn Campbell Withers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Giorgio Lingiardi Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAVOTEC SA9.68%221
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.66%44 447
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.41%40 371
FANUC CORPORATION2.20%35 161
INGERSOLL-RAND9.71%34 766
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.90%27 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group