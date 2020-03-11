Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CAVU Resources Inc.    CAVR

CAVU RESOURCES INC.

(CAVR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAVU Resources Announces Major Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (CAVR) announced: In a private transaction that closed on March 2nd, 2020, the company completed an all-cash share buyback of all its Preferred A shares, in addition to all common shares held by its previous CEO and affiliated groups. The number of shares to be returned to treasury is the equivalent of 118,007,477 common shares which will be reflected with the Transfer Agent.

As the company continues to develop its “Growing Together” brand, management remains fully committed to shareholder friendly transactions involving no toxic dilution.

“In the best interest of our future and the best interest of our shareholders, we felt it was critical to tighten, strengthen our position, mitigate risk and eliminate the past by investing in ourselves.  Now that we’ve successfully executed and closed our share buyback strategy, we are excited and are focusing on completing the final requirements in order to move CAVU (CAVR) to the OTCQB." CAVU CEO Bob Silver.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, and marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Company Contact:
Bob Silver
Email: Info@kushamerica.com
https://cavuresource.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAVU RESOURCES INC.
01:01pCAVU Resources Announces Major Share Buyback
GL
02/20CAVU Resources Releases Shareholder Call Playback Information and Announces a..
GL
02/14CAVU Resources Shareholder Call Introducing Sinacori Builders, New Leadership..
GL
02/12CAVU/Sinacori Acquisition Successfully Closed Ahead of Schedule.  Providing G..
GL
01/21CAVU Acquiring Sinacori Builders, Expects 20 Million Revenues/Strong Profits ..
GL
2019CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces a New Focus on its Strategic Plan
GL
2019"kushAMERICA" October 5th SoKu App Beta Launch Party an overwhelming success!..
GL
2019CAVU RES : Upcoming Live Webinar with CAVU CEO Robert Silver
AQ
2019CAVU Resources, Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Official SoKu Beta Launch Reg..
GL
2019CAVU RES : Resources, Inc. Announces Application for New Symbol and the Release ..
AQ
More news
Chart CAVU RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
CAVU Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Silver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Demes President & Chief Operating officer
Michael Sheikh Chief Financial Officer
Shaun Fuller Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Reid Marketing Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group