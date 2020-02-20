CAVU Resources Releases Shareholder Call Playback Information and Announces an Anticipated 5 Million Plus in Q1, FY20

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (CAVR) announced today that an audio recording of the company’s shareholder call, which was held on February 19, 2020, by CAVU Resources CEO Bob Silver and Sinacori Builders CEO Russell Sinacori, is now available for playback.



Highlights of the call:

Sees Q1 revenues between $5,000,000 and $6,000,000

Cavu Resources introduces “Growing Together” brand

Company cash-flow positive

City of Charlotte, NC approves unanimously re-zoning for 37story “Skygarden” tower with 362 apartments in Uptown

Audited financial statements in progress

OTCQB eligibility forthcoming

Impactful social chat application SoKu launching 04/20/2020

Commenting on the call, CEO Bob Silver said, “We would like to thank everyone who listened to our shareholder call. We plan on having them often. Russ Sinacori and I are the largest common shareholders of CAVR and are “All In”. We are in this together, on the same playing field, working towards a common goal: maximizing shareholder value.”

To access the audio recording of the shareholder call, visit this link:

https://go.aws/2VeV6DL

About CAVU Resources and Sinacori Builders

CAVU Resources Inc.'s businesses focus on innovation, technology, development and sustainability capitalizing on the fast growing Hemp & Organic industry.



Sinacori Builders is a fully integrated home building and land development company headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Sinacori Builders have been responsible for building over 150 houses and or townhomes as well as creating over 1200 lots over the past 10 years. The Sinacori Builders team is excited and prepared to use their years of expertise and success to develop and launch new cutting edge and innovative development and building projects focusing on sustainability capitalizing on the explosive Hemp & Organic industry.



To learn more about CAVU Resources and Sinacori Builders, please visit www.cavuresource.com , www.itssoku.com , www.kushamerica.com and www.sinacoribuilders.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, and marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Company Contact:

Bob Silver

Email: Info@kushamerica.com

https//cavuresource.com/