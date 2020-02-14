Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CAVU Resources Inc.    CAVR

CAVU RESOURCES INC.

(CAVR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAVU Resources Shareholder Call Introducing Sinacori Builders, New Leadership Team and Revenue Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:01pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (CAVR) is delighted to announce a shareholder conference call Wednesday February 19, 2020 between 4:30pm – 5:30pm Eastern Standard Time.

We would like to welcome and encourage our shareholders to make time and attend this call to learn about what's in store for CAVU in 2020.

CAVU CEO Bob Silver will introduce Russell Sinacori the founder of Sinacori Builders based in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Silver will then discuss the following topics in detail:

"How and Why" Sinacori Builders was the perfect acquisition for CAVU.

The realignment and positioning of our management team to ensure our success and maximize shareholder value.

Introduce our "Growing Together" brand and reporting on the Company’s further development and programming of its SoKu and kushAMERICA brands.

Discussion of the 2020 vision, targeted projects and path to 20 million in revenue and highlight Frist Quarter Projected Revenue.

Interested shareholders with questions on the topics to be covered, or general questions, should submit their request to info@kushamerica.com prior to the call.

Call Details:
Meeting ID: 575 087 596

One tap mobile
+19292056099, 575087596# US (New York)
+16699006833, 575087596# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 575 087 596

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including any reports on Form 8-K.

Company Contact:
Bob Silver
Email: Info@kushamerica.com
https//cavuresource.com/  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAVU RESOURCES INC.
03:01pCAVU Resources Shareholder Call Introducing Sinacori Builders, New Leadership..
GL
02/12CAVU/Sinacori Acquisition Successfully Closed Ahead of Schedule.  Providing G..
GL
01/21CAVU Acquiring Sinacori Builders, Expects 20 Million Revenues/Strong Profits ..
GL
2019CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces a New Focus on its Strategic Plan
GL
2019"kushAMERICA" October 5th SoKu App Beta Launch Party an overwhelming success!..
GL
2019CAVU RES : Upcoming Live Webinar with CAVU CEO Robert Silver
AQ
2019CAVU Resources, Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Official SoKu Beta Launch Reg..
GL
2019CAVU RES : Resources, Inc. Announces Application for New Symbol and the Release ..
AQ
2019CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces Application for New Symbol and the Release Dat..
GL
More news
Chart CAVU RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
CAVU Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group