CAVU Resources Shareholder Call Introducing Sinacori Builders, New Leadership Team and Revenue Forecasts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (CAVR) is delighted to announce a shareholder conference call Wednesday February 19, 2020 between 4:30pm – 5:30pm Eastern Standard Time.



We would like to welcome and encourage our shareholders to make time and attend this call to learn about what's in store for CAVU in 2020.

CAVU CEO Bob Silver will introduce Russell Sinacori the founder of Sinacori Builders based in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Silver will then discuss the following topics in detail:

"How and Why" Sinacori Builders was the perfect acquisition for CAVU.

The realignment and positioning of our management team to ensure our success and maximize shareholder value.

Introduce our "Growing Together" brand and reporting on the Company’s further development and programming of its SoKu and kushAMERICA brands.

Discussion of the 2020 vision, targeted projects and path to 20 million in revenue and highlight Frist Quarter Projected Revenue.

Interested shareholders with questions on the topics to be covered, or general questions, should submit their request to info@kushamerica.com prior to the call.

Call Details:

Meeting ID: 575 087 596



One tap mobile

+19292056099, 575087596# US (New York)

+16699006833, 575087596# US (San Jose)



Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 575 087 596

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including any reports on Form 8-K.

Company Contact:

Bob Silver

Email: Info@kushamerica.com

https//cavuresource.com/