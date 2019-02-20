Log in
CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

02/20/2019 | 02:01pm EST

WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Hampton Inn located at 227 Greene Plaza in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank located in Washington, Pennsylvania. Community Bank operates sixteen offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, seven offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

Contact:
Patrick G. O’Brien
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (724) 225-2400
Fax: (724) 225-4903

CB Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
