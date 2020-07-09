CB2 Insights Launches Health Pulse – A Monthly Medical Report Studying and Assessing Real-World Health Outcomes

TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), has launched the first in a series of monthly medical reports derived from real-world clinical treatments on a variety of healthcare conditions and modalities across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.



The Company currently monitors, assesses, and treats over 100,000 patients in the US, and partners with clinical groups in Canada and the UK to help unlock the power of clinical data. Using proprietary technology at the point of care, the Company analyzes this information to support patients and clinicians understand what therapies work versus non-effective treatments. Routine access to this data enables patients and clinicians to better optimize treatment plans to achieve goals and overall health outcomes.

“Since developing and launching our technology at the point of care in our clinics across the US, we have seen a significant growth in the knowledge, understanding and dissemination of clinical outcomes to support our patients,” said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights. “The ability to use this information to help patients achieve their health targets allows us to have a patient-first approach to care. Our goal is to be able to continue to evolve how we apply this information to patients directly, putting them in the driver’s seat of their care. Further, we are excited to see how this information can help other stakeholders in the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors better understand their product efficacy and effectiveness in the real-world.”

Clinical trials continue to be the number one source of validation for product efficacy. However, more companies including regulators and payors are turning to routine clinical data to understand the impact of products post-approval. Products commercialized typically do not follow the same controls used during the clinical trials, thus may have varying results when prescribed to patients.

The Company expects to release Health Pulse monthly, each targeting various aspects of conventional and integrative medicine. The goal of these reports will be to help stakeholders from a variety of verticals including patients and clinicians, apply evidence-based medicine to their practice. Over the past year, the Company has received over 200 requests for data, ranging from Academia to Industry; which it aims to use this as a platform for distribution. Future learnings from these stakeholders will enable customized reports for targeted customer groups, and opportunities to commercialize on a subscription basis.

Reports can be accessed and downloaded by visiting https://cb2insights.com/datareports.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII OCT:CBIIF) CB2 Insights is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. Our mission to mainstream alternative health treatments into traditional healthcare by recognizing the need for patient treatment diversity, and the impacts of integrating alternative and conventional medicine. The Company works primarily to roster and treat patients who are seeking alternative treatments due to the ineffectiveness of conventional medicine, and the inability to find support through their existing care network, or in some cases, inability to access a primary care network. Medical services offered by the Company are defined as Integrative medicine, where we work to understand the real world evidence for the safety, impact and effectiveness of medical treatments including plant based medicines that often lack sufficient research and therefore adoption by conventional healthcare providers.

To support patient care and positive health outcomes, the Company is also focused on advancing safety and efficacy research surrounding alternative health treatments by monitoring and assessing Real-World Data (RWD) and providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) through our proprietary technology, data analytics, and a full service contract research organization.

The Company’s primary operations are in the United States, with application to its insights, technology and research services deployed in other International markets including Canada, United Kingdom and Colombia.

The Company’s disciplined operating model allows patients to receive access to care in a time efficient and cost-effective manner. Utilizing virtual telehealth and over 30 physical brick and mortar clinics, the Company currently treats over 100,000 patients across 12 States. Utilizing proprietary technology and data analytic platforms, the Company is able to monitor, study and assess a variety of healthcare treatments and products for the safety, efficacy, and effectiveness. The Company believes it is well positioned to be the research and technology partner of choice for multiple stakeholders including Big Pharma, Life Sciences, Regulatory Bodies and Payors within the traditional and integrative medical industry.

