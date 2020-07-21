CBD Life Sciences Announces Entry into Rapidly Growing CBD Vending Space with Acquisition and Placement of CBD Vending Machines in Arizona and Nevada

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2020) - CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK: CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has moved forward with an initial order of CBD vending machines it will begin deployment of in key territories in Arizona and Nevada, to start. Locations will include high traffic areas such as indoor and outdoor malls, convenience stores, car washes and other retail outlets conducive to CBD sales.





The machines will vend zero-THC, pharmaceutical grade CBD-infused products for people and pets, and features advanced robotics, WIFI network capability, seamless touchscreen interfaces, and advanced cashless payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay.





CBD products in vending machines is the combination of two rapidly growing markets. Cashless payments are on the rise more than ever and serve as a key driver for growth in the multi-billion dollar vending space. Technavio reports the vending machine market size will grow by $ 11.24 billion during 2020-2024





CBD Life President and CEO, Lisa Nelson comments, "Cashless payments are constantly accounting for a larger percentage of total transactions annually and serving as a key growth driver for vending machines. This goes along with technological advancements that reduce our carbon footprint, facilitate greater product diversity and result in better inventory control that enhance customer satisfaction and lead to repeat sales."

To that end, another top industry research provider, Global Market Insights, forecasts that the vending machine market will experience double-digit compound annual growth from 2018 to top $30 billion by 2024.

Nelson adds, "We are thrilled to be an early adopter here on the cusp of what we believe to be an arena with exponential growth potential. This gives us the ability to both expand distribution capabilities for our premium grade CBD products with low cost to entry, but immediately lays the ground for an increase in sales and brand recognition, inside a highly scalable passive income stream."

About LBC Bioscience Inc.:

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480)326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

