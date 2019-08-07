Log in
CBDMD INC

(YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

08/07/2019 | 09:37am EDT

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, announced today that it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, to discuss the company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Domestic:

1-844-407-9500

 

International:

1-862-298-0850

 

Replay dial in – Available through September 14, 2019

Domestic:

1-877-481-4010

 

International:

1-919-882-2331

 

Replay ID:

53043

 

Webcast Replay link – available through November 14, 2019:

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53043

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) owns and operates the nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand cbdMD whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products. The company also operates licensing and corporate brand management businesses as well as the products division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, any resulting revisions in our unaudited financial information, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
