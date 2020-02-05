Log in
CBIZ, Inc.    CBZ

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
CBIZ : Acquires Alliance Insurance Services, Inc.

02/05/2020

CLEVELAND, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Alliance Insurance Services, Inc., ("AIS") of Washington, DC, effective February 1, 2020.

With roots dating back to 1986, AIS is an independent insurance agency providing property and casualty insurance as well as personal lines to small and midsized clients across many industries including charter schools, real estate, construction, and technology in the DC metro area. AIS has nine employees and approximately $1.6 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "Coming off another strong year in 2019 for our Property and Casualty Insurance business, the acquisition of AIS adds important talent to our position in the growing DC metro and Maryland markets. We are fortunate that AIS shares our commitment to exceptional client service and look forward to welcoming them to CBIZ."

Ken Daveler of AIS, stated, "Joining the CBIZ family is a natural fit because our core value of providing professional service with a personal touch aligns with CBIZ's approach and culture. We are excited to take our clients' experience to the next level by offering them access to a broader range of services backed by CBIZ's national expertise."

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-acquires-alliance-insurance-services-inc-300999858.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
