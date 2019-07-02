CBIZ : Acquires Ohio Payroll Provider Paytime

CLEVELAND, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Paydayta, Inc. (d.b.a. Paytime) ("Paytime") of Solon, Ohio, effective July 1, 2019.

Paytime is an Ohio-based payroll service provider with 37 employees and approximately $4 million in revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We are pleased to have Paytime join the CBIZ family and strengthen our Human Capital Management (HCM) offerings. Paytime's strong Ohio presence aligns well with our current locations in Cleveland, Akron, and Columbus, and their services will complement the other professional services we currently provide to our clients. Paytime's client make-up and their product offerings are a great fit for CBIZ."

Mary Ann Shamis of Paytime, stated, "We are very excited to partner with CBIZ and its HCM offerings. The fact that both companies use the same platforms will ensure a seamless transition for our employees and clients."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

