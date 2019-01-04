CBIZ : Small Business Employment Index Shows Uncharacteristic December Flattening

The CBIZ
Small Business Employment Index (SBEI), which tracks hiring trends among
thousands of companies that employ 300 or fewer employees across the
U.S., reported a month-over-month decrease in hiring of 0.49 percent in
December, following an increase in hiring of 0.48 percent in November.
“The December SBEI showed a flat reading for small business hiring, a
contrast to the usual much more positive seasonal result,” says Philip
Noftsinger, Executive Vice President, CBIZ Employee Benefits. “This
reading adds to an already nervous mood going into 2019.”
ADP and Moody’s Analytics reported Wednesday that the private sector
posted an employment increase of 271,000 jobs month-over-month on a
seasonally adjusted basis. Small businesses accounted for 89,000 of
those jobs and the report found that all sectors reported an increase.
To view an infographic with data from the employment index, visit
the CBIZ blog.1
Additional takeaways from the December SBEI include:
-
December’s snapshot: When compared to the November SBEI
reading, 24 percent of companies increased their headcounts, 52
percent refrained from making labor changes, and 24 percent decreased
their employee totals. Since the SBEI’s inception in June 2009, the
December reading has seen an average hiring increase of 1.15 percent;
and this year’s reading is the largest decrease during the December
period.
-
Industries at a glance: Of the industries reflected in the
index, Professional Services, Retail Trade, Wholesale Distribution,
and Non-Profits posted job growth. Conversely, Arts and Entertainment,
Real Estate, Construction and, surprisingly, Healthcare posted
declines.
-
Geographical hiring: In December, the Northeast, Southeast and
Central regions experienced hiring decreases of 1.2, 0.93 and 0.34
percent, respectively. The West posted the only hiring increase of 0.2
percent.
-
What’s next? With many economists calling for a recession, it’s
possible we are seeing the first signs of that now. Washington is
unlikely to provide any fiscal help, with Congress now in full
gridlock mode. We’ll have to wait and see if the Federal Reserve slows
down its rate increases, based on the softening macro data.
CBIZ Payroll Services manages payroll services for more than 4,000
businesses. Its index reflects a broad array of industries and
geographies corresponding to the markets across the U.S. where CBIZ
provides human capital services. The data represented by the SBEI is
derived from a segment of employers not completely accounted for by the
ADP and federal Bureau of Labor Statistics employment reports.
Editor’s note:
(1) The SBEI illustration is licensed under a Creative Commons
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. Based on our work at http://www.cbiz.com/insights-resources/blog.
