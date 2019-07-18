Log in
CBIZ : To Announce Second-Quarter And First-Half 2019 Results On July 31, 2019

07/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") will announce its financial results for the second-quarter and first-half ended June 30, 2019, before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at www.cbiz.com and a recording will be available for replay following the call.

Investors who would like to participate in the call can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10133167 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-to-announce-second-quarter-and-first-half-2019-results-on-july-31-2019-300887575.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
