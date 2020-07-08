CBIZ : to Present at CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

CLEVELAND, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced today that Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ware Grove, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference, which is being held virtually, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Company's presentation, scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. EST, will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at www.cbiz.com with a recording made available for replay shortly thereafter.

