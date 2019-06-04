CBL & Associates Properties : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July
16, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL &
Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL)
investors who purchased securities between November 8, 2017 and
March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90
million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged
its tenants for electricity.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close
at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the
target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or
even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result,
the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
