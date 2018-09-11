CBL & Associates Properties : Rachel Roy Debuts In-Mall Pop-Up Shop at CBL Properties’ Oak Park Mall in Kansas City

Log in
09/11/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that Kansas City shoppers will enjoy exclusive access to the latest fashion from international fashion and lifestyle brand RACHEL Rachel Roy. CBL and Rachel Roy are partnering to deliver the brands’ first ever in-mall pop-up shop at CBL’s premier Kansas City property, Oak Park Mall.

Rachel Roy’s pop-up shop is set to open at Oak Park Mall on the heels of Kansas City Fashion Week in late September, where both Rachel Roy and Oak Park Mall will participate in events throughout the week. RACHEL Rachel Roy will be debuting their Holiday collection at the pop-up, which includes sizes 0-24, jewelry and outerwear.

“One of CBL’s key priorities has been to cultivate relationships with digital natives looking to expand into physical retail. Rachel Roy has a strong e-commerce business as well as a presence in a number of department stores, but the brand has never before opened its own retail store,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “We are excited that Rachel Roy has selected CBL’s Oak Park Mall to be the home of their first in-mall pop-up shop, and we look forward to helping them introduce the brand to Kansas City.”

Commenting on the announcement, Michele Santos, senior director of retail development for Rachel Roy, said, “The pop-up shop at Oak Park gives us the opportunity to debut our brand to a new city as we develop what our owned retail footprint could look like. We’re looking forward to working with CBL on similar opportunities in other markets in the future.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 27 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2018
