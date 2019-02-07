CBL & Associates Properties : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) announced results for the
fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. A description of each
non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the
comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news
release.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
%
2018
2017
%
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted
share
$
(0.39
)
$
0.15
(360.0
)%
$
(0.73
)
$
0.44
(265.9
)%
Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.55
(20.0
)%
$
1.70
$
2.18
(22.0
)%
FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share (1)
$
0.45
$
0.56
(19.6
)%
$
1.73
$
2.08
(16.8
)%
(1) For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods
presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company's
reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 10
of this earnings release.
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
In January 2019, CBL announced a new $1.185 billion secured credit
facility maturing in July 2023.
In 2018, CBL completed more than $340 million of financing activity.
In 2018, CBL completed gross asset sales of more than $100 million,
including a tier 3 mall and approximately $35 million in outparcel.
FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.45 in the fourth quarter
2018 compared to $0.56 in the prior-year period. Major items impacting
fourth quarter 2018 FFO, as adjusted, include approximately $0.01 per
share of dilution from asset sales, $0.07 per share lower property net
operating income primarily due to retailer and anchor bankruptcies,
$0.01 per share higher net interest expense and $0.02 per share due to
lower gains on outparcel sales.
FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $1.73 for 2018, compared with
$2.08 in the prior-year period. Major items impacting 2018 FFO, as
adjusted, include approximately $0.08 per share of dilution from asset
sales and non-core properties, $0.20 per share lower property net
operating income primarily due to retailer and anchor bankruptcies,
$0.02 per share of higher G&A expense substantially related to
one-time severance expense, $0.01 per share higher interest expense
and $0.02 per share lower gains on outparcel sales.
Same-center NOI improved sequentially to a decline of 4.4% for the
fourth quarter 2018, over the prior-year quarter. For the full-year
2018, same-center NOI declined 6.0%, over the prior-year period.
Average gross rent per square foot declined 10.8% for stabilized mall
leases signed in 2018 over the prior rate.
Total portfolio occupancy at December 31, 2018 was 93.1%, representing
a sequential improvement of 110 basis points and a 10 basis point
decline from the prior year-end.
Same-center sales per square foot for 2018 were $377, an increase of
0.5% compared with $375 for 2017.
CBL's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen D. Lebovitz, commented, "2018
closed on a positive note with adjusted FFO and same-center NOI in-line
with our guidance range and a sequential improvement in operating
results. We are making significant progress on our strategic priority of
transforming our properties into suburban town centers, while at the
same time limiting our cash investment. In the fourth quarter, we
completed replacements of four former department stores. We have a dozen
replacements under construction or positioned to start construction
later this year as well as leases out for signature or in negotiations
on numerous other locations. We are using these opportunities to
diversify our properties’ offerings to include more food, entertainment,
fitness, service and non-retail uses. Over 67% of new leases executed
last year were with non-apparel tenants.
"Our most exciting recent news is the closing in January of a new $1.185
billion secured credit facility. This new facility is a major vote of
confidence by our bank group and a huge step forward in providing the
flexibility and runway to execute our strategy. As a result, our balance
sheet is stronger and our maturity schedule is extended. The enhanced
retained cash flow provided by the November 2018 dividend reduction also
allows us to fund redevelopments on a leverage neutral basis as well as
reduce debt. As our 2019 guidance indicates, we are still facing
challenges in our business primarily as a result of the more than 40
anchor closures between the Bon-Ton and Sears bankruptcies. That being
said, our strategy of owning the best real estate in our markets
positions us to benefit from strong demand from new users looking to
locate in our markets such as the Cheesecake Factory we recently opened
in Chattanooga. As we move into 2019, our top priority is stabilizing
our NOI and FFO with new income from the redevelopments and anchor
replacements as well as improved leasing and other revenue sources."
Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter 2018
was $67.0 million, or $(0.39) per diluted share, compared with net
income of $25.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the fourth
quarter 2017. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the
fourth quarter 2018 included $91.8 million of loss on impairment of real
estate, primarily related to the write downs of the carrying value of
Honey Creek Mall and Eastland Mall to each property's estimated fair
value.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders for 2018 was $125.3
million, or $(0.73) per diluted share, compared with net income of $76.0
million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for 2017. Net loss attributable to
common shareholders for 2018 was impacted by $176.4 million of loss on
impairment of real estate.
FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was $77.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared
with $96.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter
of 2017. FFO allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders,
as adjusted, for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $89.4 million compared
with $112.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for 2018 was $298.2
million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared with $355.1 million, or
$2.08 per diluted share, for 2017. FFO allocable to the Operating
Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted, for 2018 was $345.1 million
compared with $413.7 million for 2017.
Percentage change in same-center Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2018
Portfolio same-center NOI
(4.4
)%
(6.0
)%
Mall same-center NOI
(4.6
)%
(6.2
)%
(1) CBL's definition of same-center NOI excludes the
impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items of
straight line rents, write-offs of landlord inducements, and net
amortization of acquired above and below market leases.
MAJOR ITEMS IMPACTING SAME-CENTER NOI RESULTS FOR 2018
NOI declined $40.1 million during 2018, primarily due to a $41.7
million decrease in revenue offset by a $1.8 million decrease in
expense.
Minimum rents, tenant reimbursements and other revenues declined $41.8
million, primarily due to store closures and rent concessions related
to tenants in bankruptcy.
Other rents, including business development and short-term specialty
leasing, declined $0.2 million.
Percentage rents increased $0.3 million, due to an increase in sales.
Property operating expense declined $2.5 million and real estate tax
expense declined $2.1 million. Maintenance and repairs expense
increased $2.8 million, substantially due to a $1.8 million increase
in snow removal expense.
PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Occupancy (1):
As of December 31,
2018
2017
Portfolio occupancy
93.1%
93.2%
Mall portfolio
91.8%
92.0%
Same-center malls
92.1%
92.2%
Stabilized malls
92.1%
92.1%
Non-stabilized malls (2)
76.7%
88.4%
Associated centers
97.4%
97.9%
Community centers
97.2%
96.8%
(1) Occupancy for malls represents percentage of mall store gross
leasable area less than 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for
associated and community centers represents percentage of gross
leasable area occupied.
(2) Represents occupancy for The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo as of
December 31, 2018 and occupancy for The Outlet Shoppes of the
Bluegrass and The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo as of December 31, 2017.
New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than
10,000 Square Feet:
% Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2018
Stabilized Malls
(9.1)%
(10.8)%
New leases
2.6%
(1.7)%
Renewal leases
(11.3)%
(12.5)%
Same-center Sales Per Square Foot for Mall Tenants 10,000 Square Feet
or Less:
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
Stabilized mall same-center sales per square foot
$
377
$
375
0.5%
Stabilized mall sales per square foot
$
377
$
372
1.3%
DISPOSITIONS
In 2018, CBL raised more than $100 million in gross proceeds through
asset sales:
Property
Location
Date Closed
Gross Sales Price (M)
Various Outparcels
Various
Various
$
35.9
Phase III Gulf Coast Town Center
Ft. Myers, FL
March
9.0
Janesville Mall
Janesville, WI
July
18.0
Statesboro Crossing
Statesboro, GA
August
21.5
Parkway Plaza
Ft. Oglethorpe, GA
October
16.5
Total
$
100.9
In January 2019, CBL completed the sale of Cary Towne Center in Cary,
NC, for $31.5 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to satisfy a
portion of the $43.7 million outstanding non-recourse loan secured by
the property. The remaining principal balance was forgiven. CBL will
provide third party leasing and management services to the new owners.
In January 2019, CBL completed the transfer of Acadiana Mall to the
holder of the note in exchange for extinguishment of the $119.8 million
loan.
FINANCING ACTIVITY
In 2018, CBL completed more than $340 million of financing activity.
CBL closed on two non-recourse secured loans during the year aggregating
$230.0 million ($133.75 at CBL's share). The new loans included a $155.0
million ($77.5 million at CBL’s share) non-recourse loan secured by
CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN and a $75.0 million ($56.25
million at CBL's share) non-recourse loan secured by The Outlet Shoppes
at El Paso in El Paso, TX. Both loans have 10-year terms and bear a
weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.925%.
CBL completed five-year extensions of two loans including the $56.7
million ($28.4 million at CBL’s share) loan secured by The Pavilion at
Port Orange in Port Orange, FL, and the $58.2 million ($29.1 million at
CBL’s share) loan secured by Hammock Landing in West Melbourne, FL. The
loans were extended for an initial term of three years, with two
one-year extensions available at the Company’s option, for a final
maturity in February 2023. The new loans bear interest at 225 basis
points over LIBOR, an increase of 25 bps over the prior rate.
In January 2019, CBL closed on a new $1.185 billion senior secured
facility (the “Facility”), which includes a fully-funded $500 million
term loan (the “Term Loan”) and a revolving line of credit (the ”Line of
Credit”) with total borrowing capacity of $685 million. The Facility
matures in July 2023 and bears a floating interest rate of 225 basis
points over LIBOR. The Term Loan will be reduced by $35 million per
year, paid in quarterly installments. The Facility replaces all of the
Company’s prior unsecured bank facilities, which totaled $1.795 billion.
REDEVELOPMENT
During the fourth quarter, CBL announced details of its transformation
plan for the former Sears at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN. As part
of the project, Chattanooga will welcome new-to-market entertainment
venue Dave & Buster’s, which will feature the latest arcade games,
state-of-the-art sports viewing, chef-crafted food and innovative
cocktails. In addition, the project will include Dick's Sporting Goods,
an approximately 145-room boutique-style hotel, Class “A” office space
and additional restaurants and specialty tenants. These new additions
will join Cheesecake Factory, which opened in December 2018 on a parcel
adjacent to the Sears building. Construction is expected to commence in
early 2019.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
CBL is providing 2019 FFO, as adjusted, guidance in the range of $1.41 -
$1.46 per diluted share. Guidance incorporates a full-year budgeted
impact of loss in rent related to 2018 tenant bankruptcies, store and
anchor closures and rent adjustments net of expected new leasing as well
as a reserve in the range of $5.0 - $15.0 million (the "Reserve") for
potential future unbudgeted loss in rent from tenant bankruptcies, store
closures or lease modifications that may occur in 2019. Detail of
assumptions underlying guidance follows:
Low
High
2019 FFO per share, as adjusted (includes the Reserve)
$1.41
$1.46
2019 Change in Same-Center NOI ("SC NOI") (includes the Reserve)
(7.75)%
(6.25)%
Reserve for unbudgeted lost rents included in SC NOI and FFO
$15.0 million
$5.0 million
Gains on outparcel sales
$10.0 million
$15.0 million
Assumptions underlying the change in 2019 Same-Center NOI are as follows:
Estimated Impact to 2019 SC NOI
Explanation
New Leasing/Contractual Rent Increases
3.0%
Rent loss from Anchor Closures
(1.8)%
Includes 2018 actual and 2019 budgeted anchor closures
Store Closures/Non-renewals
(3.1)%
Includes 2018 actual and budgeted 2019 store closures at natural
lease maturation as well as mid-term store closures primarily
related to tenants in bankruptcy
Lease Renewals
(2.1)%
Impact of net lease renewals completed in 2018 and budgeted for
2019, including certain tenants in bankruptcy reorganization
Lease Modifications/Co-tenancy
(1.4)%
Mid-term lease modifications or co-tenancy rent triggered in 2018
and budgeted for 2019
Reserve for lost rents
(1.6)%
Mid-point ($10M) of reserve for future unbudgeted lost rents
Total 2019 SC NOI Change at Midpoint
(7.0)%
Reconciliation of major variances in 2018 FFO, as adjusted, per share to
2019 FFO per share guidance at mid-point:
2018 FFO per share, as adjusted
$
1.73
Change in SC NOI (excluding reserve for unbudgeted lost rents)
(0.17
)
Reserve for unbudgeted lost rents ($10M)
(0.05
)
Outparcel Sales Gains
—
Dilution from 2018 Asset Sales
(0.04
)
Net Interest Expense (pro rata share of consolidated and
unconsolidated)
—
Net Impact of Non-Core and Other Corporate Items
(0.03
)
Mid-point of 2019 FFO, per share, as adjusted guidance
$
1.44
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to 2019 FFO, as adjusted, per share
guidance:
Low
High
Expected diluted earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.47
Adjust to fully converted shares from common shares
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Expected earnings per diluted, fully converted common share
0.36
0.41
Add: depreciation and amortization
1.36
1.36
Add: noncontrolling interest in earnings of Operating Partnership
0.06
0.06
Expected FFO per diluted, fully converted common share
1.78
1.83
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(0.37
)
(0.37
)
Expected FFO, as adjusted, per diluted, fully converted common share
$
1.41
$
1.46
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUES:
Minimum rents
$
146,910
$
155,966
$
588,007
$
624,161
Percentage rents
5,149
4,747
11,759
11,874
Other rents
5,136
7,837
12,034
19,008
Tenant reimbursements
44,712
61,975
217,313
254,552
Management, development and leasing fees
2,520
3,235
10,542
11,982
Other
12,454
1,596
18,902
5,675
Total revenues
216,881
235,356
858,557
927,252
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Property operating
29,660
31,780
122,017
128,030
Depreciation and amortization
68,140
73,629
285,401
299,090
Real estate taxes
20,554
21,574
82,291
83,917
Maintenance and repairs
11,591
12,284
48,304
48,606
General and administrative
13,661
13,064
61,506
58,466
Loss on impairment
91,769
—
176,413
71,401
Other
410
29
787
5,180
Total operating expenses
235,785
152,360
776,719
694,690
Income (loss) from operations
(18,904
)
82,996
81,838
232,562
Interest and other income
1,144
471
1,858
1,706
Interest expense
(56,874
)
(53,501
)
(220,038
)
(218,680
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
30,927
Loss on investment
—
—
—
(6,197
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(295
)
(2,851
)
1,551
1,933
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
4,808
6,535
14,677
22,939
Gain on sales of real estate assets
3,003
6,888
19,001
93,792
Net income (loss)
(67,118
)
40,538
(101,113
)
158,982
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Operating Partnership
10,710
(3,950
)
19,688
(12,652
)
Other consolidated subsidiaries
604
(124
)
973
(25,390
)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
(55,804
)
36,464
(80,452
)
120,940
Preferred dividends
(11,223
)
(11,223
)
(44,892
)
(44,892
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(67,027
)
$
25,241
$
(125,344
)
$
76,048
Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common
shareholders:
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(0.39
)
$
0.15
$
(0.73
)
$
0.44
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
172,665
171,098
172,486
171,070
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.075
$
0.200
$
0.675
$
0.995
The Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable
to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership
common unitholders is as follows:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(67,027
)
$
25,241
$
(125,344
)
$
76,048
Noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of Operating Partnership
(10,710
)
3,950
(19,688
)
12,652
Depreciation and amortization expense of:
Consolidated properties
68,140
73,629
285,401
299,090
Unconsolidated affiliates
10,681
9,591
41,858
38,124
Non-real estate assets
(913
)
(936
)
(3,661
)
(3,526
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization
(2,177
)
(2,186
)
(8,601
)
(8,977
)
Loss on impairment, net of taxes
91,657
—
176,300
70,185
Loss on impairment of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
1,022
—
Gain on depreciable property, net of taxes and noncontrolling
interests' share
(1,941
)
(222
)
(7,484
)
(48,983
)
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders
87,710
109,067
339,803
434,613
Litigation expenses (1)
—
34
—
103
Nonrecurring professional fees reimbursement (1)
—
—
—
(919
)
Loss on investment (2)
—
—
—
6,197
Non-cash default interest expense (3)
1,669
921
5,285
5,319
Impact of new tax law on income tax expense
—
2,309
—
2,309
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests'
share (4)
—
—
—
(33,902
)
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as
adjusted
$
89,379
$
112,331
$
345,088
$
413,720
FFO per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.55
$
1.70
$
2.18
FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share
$
0.45
$
0.56
$
1.73
$
2.08
Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares
outstanding with Operating Partnership units fully converted
199,430
199,314
199,580
199,322
(1)
Litigation expenses are included in general and administrative
expense in the consolidated statements of operations. Nonrecurring
professional fees reimbursement is included in interest and other
income in the consolidated statements of operations.
(2)
The year ended December 31, 2017 includes a loss on investment
related to the write down of our 25% interest in River Ridge Mall
based on the contract price to sell such interest to our joint
venture partner. The sale closed in August 2017.
(3)
The three months and year ended December 31, 2018 includes
non-cash default interest expense related to Acadiana Mall, Cary
Town Center and Triangle Town Center. The three months and year
ended December 31, 2017 includes default interest expense related
to Acadiana Mall. The year ended December 31, 2017 also includes
default interest expense related to Chesterfield Mall, Midland
Mall and Wausau Center.
(4)
The year ended December 31, 2017 includes a $6,851 gain on
extinguishment of debt related to the non-recourse loan secured by
Wausau Center, which was conveyed to the lender in the third
quarter of 2017, which was partially offset by a loss on
extinguishment of debt related to a prepayment fee of $371 related
to the early retirement of a mortgage loan, a gain on
extinguishment of debt related to the non-recourse loan secured by
Chesterfield Mall, which was conveyed to the lender in the second
quarter of 2017, a loss on extinguishment of debt related to a
prepayment fee on the early retirement of the loans secured by The
Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City, which was sold in the second
quarter of 2017, and a gain on extinguishment of debt related to
the non-recourse loan secured by Midland Mall, which was conveyed
to the lender in the first quarter of 2017.
The reconciliation of diluted EPS to FFO per diluted share is as
follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders
$
(0.39
)
$
0.15
$
(0.73
)
$
0.44
Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO:
Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from
consolidated properties, unconsolidated affiliates, non-real estate
assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling interests
0.38
0.40
1.58
1.64
Loss on impairment, net of taxes
0.46
—
0.89
0.35
Gain on depreciable property, net of taxes and noncontrolling
interests' share
(0.01
)
—
(0.04
)
(0.25
)
FFO per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.55
$
1.70
$
2.18
The reconciliations of FFO allocable to Operating Partnership
common unitholders to FFO allocable to common shareholders,
including and excluding the adjustments noted above, are as
follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders
$
87,710
$
109,067
$
339,803
$
434,613
Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)
86.58
%
85.84
%
86.42
%
85.83
%
FFO allocable to common shareholders
$
75,939
$
93,623
$
293,658
$
373,028
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as
adjusted
$
89,379
$
112,331
$
345,088
$
413,720
Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)
86.58
%
85.84
%
86.42
%
85.83
%
FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted
$
77,384
$
96,425
$
298,225
$
355,096
(1)
Represents the weighted average number of common shares
outstanding for the period divided by the sum of the weighted
average number of common shares and the weighted average number of
Operating Partnership units outstanding during the period. See the
reconciliation of shares and Operating Partnership units
outstanding on page 16.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION:
Lease termination fees
$
317
$
2,042
$
10,105
$
4,036
Lease termination fees per share
$
—
$
0.01
$
0.05
$
0.02
Straight-line rental income
$
(1,108
)
$
(197
)
$
(5,031
)
$
31
Straight-line rental income per share
$
(0.01
)
$
—
$
(0.03
)
$
—
Gains on outparcel sales
$
1,679
$
6,678
$
13,138
$
18,374
Gains on outparcel sales per share
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.07
$
0.09
Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases
$
662
$
903
$
1,644
$
4,365
Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases per share
$
—
$
—
$
0.01
$
0.02
Net amortization of debt (premiums) discounts
$
316
$
140
$
1,043
$
(632
)
Net amortization of debt (premiums) discounts per share
$
—
$
—
$
0.01
$
—
Income tax benefit (provision) prior to impact of 2017 tax law
$
(295
)
$
(542
)
$
1,551
$
4,242
Income tax benefit (provision) prior to impact of 2017 tax law per
share
$
—
$
—
$
0.01
$
0.02
Impact of new tax law on income tax expense
$
—
$
(2,309
)
$
—
$
(2,309
)
Impact of new tax law on income tax expense per share
$
—
$
(0.01
)
$
—
$
(0.01
)
Abandoned projects expense
$
(410
)
$
(29
)
$
(787
)
$
(5,180
)
Abandoned projects expense per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.03
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests'
share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
33,902
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests'
share, per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.17
Non cash default interest expense
$
(1,669
)
$
(921
)
$
(5,285
)
$
(5,319
)
Non cash default interest expense per share
$
(0.01
)
$
—
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.03
)
Loss on investment
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(6,197
)
Loss on investment per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.03
)
Interest capitalized
$
919
$
554
$
3,655
$
2,230
Interest capitalized per share
$
—
$
—
$
0.02
$
0.01
Litigation expenses
$
—
$
(34
)
$
—
$
(103
)
Litigation expenses per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Nonrecurring professional fees reimbursement
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
919
Nonrecurring professional fees reimbursement per share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
As of December 31,
2018
2017
Straight-line rent receivable
$
55,902
$
61,506
Same-center Net Operating Income
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
(67,118
)
$
40,538
$
(101,113
)
$
158,982
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
68,140
73,629
285,401
299,090
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates
10,681
9,591
41,858
38,124
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization
in other consolidated subsidiaries
(2,177
)
(2,186
)
(8,601
)
(8,977
)
Interest expense
56,874
53,501
220,038
218,680
Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates
6,754
6,268
25,603
25,083
Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other
consolidated subsidiaries
(1,837
)
(1,902
)
(7,749
)
(7,062
)
Abandoned projects expense
410
29
787
5,180
Gain on sales of real estate assets
(3,003
)
(6,888
)
(19,001
)
(93,792
)
Gain on sales of real estate assets of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,043
)
(12
)
(1,607
)
(201
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of gain on sales of real estate
assets in other consolidated subsidiaries
—
—
—
26,639
Loss on investment
—
—
—
6,197
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(30,927
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of loss on extinguishment of debt in
other consolidated subsidiaries
—
—
—
(2,975
)
Loss on impairment
91,769
—
176,413
71,401
Income tax (benefit) provision
295
2,851
(1,551
)
(1,933
)
Lease termination fees
(317
)
(2,042
)
(10,105
)
(4,036
)
Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization
446
(711
)
3,387
(4,396
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in other
consolidated subsidiaries
604
(124
)
973
(25,390
)
General and administrative expenses
13,661
13,064
61,506
58,466
Management fees and non-property level revenues
(4,501
)
(4,046
)
(14,143
)
(14,115
)
Operating Partnership's share of property NOI
169,638
181,560
652,096
714,038
Non-comparable NOI
(5,367
)
(9,750
)
(26,582
)
(48,420
)
Total same-center NOI (1)
$
164,271
$
171,810
$
625,514
$
665,618
Total same-center NOI percentage change
(4.4
)%
(6.0
)%
Same-center Net Operating Income
(Continued)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Malls
$
148,862
$
155,970
$
564,855
$
602,394
Associated centers
8,337
8,282
32,566
33,173
Community centers
5,616
5,609
21,918
22,618
Offices and other
1,456
1,949
6,175
7,433
Total same-center NOI (1)
$
164,271
$
171,810
$
625,514
$
665,618
Percentage Change:
Malls
(4.6
)%
(6.2
)%
Associated centers
0.7
%
(1.8
)%
Community centers
0.1
%
(3.1
)%
Offices and other
(25.3
)%
(16.9
)%
Total same-center NOI (1)
(4.4
)%
(6.0
)%
(1)
CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues,
tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating
expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance
and repairs). Same-center NOI excludes lease termination income,
straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below
market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement
assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own
all or a portion of the property as of December 31, 2018, and we
owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding
calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending
December 31, 2018. New properties are excluded from same-center
NOI, until they meet this criteria. Properties excluded from the
same-center pool that would otherwise meet this criteria are
properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered
for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the
debt secured by the related property or return the property to the
lender.
Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt
(Dollars in thousands)
As of December 31, 2018
Fixed Rate
Variable Rate
Total per Debt Schedule
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
Total
Consolidated debt
$
3,147,108
$
955,751
$
4,102,859
(1)
$
(15,963
)
$
4,086,896
Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
(94,361
)
—
(94,361
)
804
(93,557
)
Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt
550,673
99,904
650,577
(2,687
)
647,890
Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt
$
3,603,420
$
1,055,655
$
4,659,075
$
(17,846
)
$
4,641,229
Weighted average interest rate
5.16
%
4.28
%
4.96
%
As of December 31, 2017
Fixed Rate
Variable Rate
Total per Debt Schedule
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
Total
Consolidated debt
$
3,158,973
$
1,090,810
$
4,249,783
$
(18,938
)
$
4,230,845
Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
(77,155
)
(5,418
)
(82,573
)
687
(81,886
)
Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt
532,766
64,455
597,221
(2,441
)
594,780
Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt
$
3,614,584
$
1,149,847
$
4,764,431
$
(20,692
)
$
4,743,739
Weighted average interest rate
5.19
%
2.93
%
4.65
%
(1)
Includes $43,716 of debt related to Cary Town Center that is
classified in liabilities related to assets held for sale in the
consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018. The mall was
sold in January 2019.
Debt-To-Total-Market Capitalization Ratio as of December 31, 2018
(In thousands, except stock price)
Shares
Outstanding
Stock Price (1)
Value
Common stock and Operating Partnership units
199,415
$
1.92
$
382,877
7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
1,815
250.00
453,750
6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
690
250.00
172,500
Total market equity
1,009,127
Company's share of total debt, excluding unamortized deferred
financing costs
4,659,075
Total market capitalization
$
5,668,202
Debt-to-total-market capitalization ratio
82.2
%
(1)
Stock price for common stock and Operating Partnership units
equals the closing price of the common stock on December 31, 2018.
The stock prices for the preferred stocks represent the
liquidation preference of each respective series.
Reconciliation of Shares and Operating Partnership Units
Outstanding
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018:
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Weighted average shares - EPS
172,665
172,665
172,486
172,486
Weighted average Operating Partnership units
26,765
26,765
27,094
27,094
Weighted average shares - FFO
199,430
199,430
199,580
199,580
2017:
Weighted average shares - EPS
171,098
171,098
171,070
171,070
Weighted average Operating Partnership units
28,216
28,216
28,252
28,252
Weighted average shares - FFO
199,314
199,314
199,322
199,322
Dividend Payout Ratio
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Weighted average cash dividend per share
$
0.08590
$
0.20888
$
0.71251
$
1.02731
FFO as adjusted, per diluted fully converted share
$
0.45
$
0.56
$
1.73
$
2.08
Dividend payout ratio
19.1
%
37.3
%
41.2
%
49.4
%
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Real estate assets:
Land
$
793,944
$
813,390
Buildings and improvements
6,413,003
6,723,194
7,206,947
7,536,584
Accumulated depreciation
(2,493,082
)
(2,465,095
)
4,713,865
5,071,489
Held for sale
30,971
—
Developments in progress
38,807
85,346
Net investment in real estate assets
4,783,643
5,156,835
Cash and cash equivalents
25,138
32,627
Receivables:
Tenant, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,337 and
$2,011 in 2018 and 2017, respectively
77,788
83,552
Other, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $838 in 2017
7,511
7,570
Mortgage and other notes receivable
7,672
8,945
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
283,553
249,192
Intangible lease assets and other assets
153,665
166,087
$
5,338,970
$
5,704,808
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Mortgage and other indebtedness, net
$
4,043,180
$
4,230,845
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
218,217
228,650
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
43,716
—
Total liabilities
4,305,113
4,459,495
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
3,575
8,835
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized:
7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 1,815,000
shares outstanding
18
18
6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 690,000
shares outstanding
7
7
Common stock, $.01 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized,
172,656,458 and 171,088,778 issued and outstanding in 2018 and
2017, respectively