CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL

On March 16, 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company alleging a long-running fraudulent scheme to overcharge commercial tenants for electricity usage, violating federal and state RICO and other laws, and seeking treble damages under RICO and other relief. However, the Company failed to disclose the lawsuit to investors as it progressed over the next three years, even when the Court refused to throw out the case in April 2017, or in January 2017, when the Court certified the class and set an April 1, 2019 trial date. Not until March 1, 2019 did the Company disclose the lawsuit. Soon thereafter, on March 26, 2019, the Company shocked its shareholders with news that it had settled the recently-disclosed lawsuit for $90 million.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as a recent securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether CBL’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CBL’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

