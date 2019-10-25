Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBL & Associates Properties, Inc    CBL

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC

(CBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL).

On March 16, 2016, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company alleging a long-running fraudulent scheme to overcharge commercial tenants for electricity usage, violating federal and state RICO and other laws, and seeking treble damages under RICO and other relief. However, the Company failed to disclose the lawsuit to investors as it progressed over the next three years, even when the Court refused to throw out the case in April 2017, or in January 2017, when the Court certified the class and set an April 1, 2019 trial date. Not until March 1, 2019 did the Company disclose the lawsuit. Soon thereafter, on March 26, 2019, the Company shocked its shareholders with news that it had settled the recently-disclosed lawsuit for $90 million.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as a recent securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether CBL’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CBL’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CBL shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cbl/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
10/25CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
10/24CBL PROPERTIES : Celebrates Grand Opening of Redevelopment at Brookfield Square ..
BU
10/15CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Properties and Vision Hospitality Group Officially..
PU
10/04CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
10/04CBL PROPERTIES : Announces Addition of Von Maur to West Towne Mall in Madison, W..
BU
10/02CBL PROPERTIES : Regains Full Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards
BU
10/02CBL ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates CBL & Associates Properties; Should Mana..
PR
10/01CBL PROPERTIES : Announces Partnership With Happy Returns at Select Properties
BU
09/24CBL PROPERTIES : to Open 825,000 Square Feet of New-to-Market Entertainment Conc..
BU
09/13CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 780 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 -106 M
Debt 2019 3 846 M
Yield 2019 8,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,93x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,28x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 269 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,16  $
Last Close Price 1,55  $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Michael C. Harrison Executive Vice President-Operations
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC-19.27%269
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.47%47 782
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.26.09%27 991
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION28.30%25 729
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.32%18 052
W. P. CAREY INC.40.40%15 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group