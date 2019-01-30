CBL Properties : Announces Closing of New $1.185 Billion Secured Credit Facility

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it had closed on a new
$1.185 billion senior secured facility (the “Facility”), which includes
a fully-funded $500 million term loan (the “Term Loan”) and a revolving
line of credit (the “Line of Credit”) with total borrowing capacity of
$685 million.
“We are pleased to close the new bank facility, which has been a top
priority for us,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “This
successful transaction underscores the confidence that the lending
community and our bank group have in CBL and our business. We appreciate
their partnership and strong support as we execute our strategy and
position CBL for a strong future.”
The new Facility matures in July 2023 and bears a floating interest rate
of 225 basis points over LIBOR. The $500 million Term Loan balance will
be reduced by $35 million per year, paid in quarterly installments. The
Facility replaces all of the Company’s prior unsecured bank facilities,
which totaled $1.795 billion including three unsecured term loans
totaling $695 million and three unsecured revolving lines of credit with
aggregate capacity of $1.1 billion (October 2020 maturity). At closing,
the Company utilized its new Line of Credit to reduce the principal
amount of term loans by $195 million. After this utilization, the new
Line of Credit had an outstanding balance of $419.8 million.
“We have accomplished a number of important goals with this closing,”
said Farzana Khaleel, executive vice president - chief financial
officer. “First, we have removed near-term financing risk, with no
unsecured debt maturities until December 2023. This significant
lengthening of our maturity schedule provides us with a clear runway to
execute our business plan of redeveloping former department stores and
transforming our properties into suburban town centers. Second, we have
meaningfully enhanced our liquidity and financial flexibility,
particularly when coupled with the increased free cash flow created
through our dividend adjustment. Finally, the new facility is simplified
and right-sized, removing inflexible covenants and reducing the cost
expended for unused and unneeded excess capacity.”
Khaleel added, “We were deliberate in selecting properties to secure the
new facility to ensure the remaining unencumbered portfolio provides
strong and stable cash flows as well as significant value to support the
covenants for our senior unsecured notes.”
The Facility is secured by the following properties:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1
|
|
|
|
Tier 2
|
|
|
|
Associated Centers
|
Mall del Norte
|
|
|
|
CherryVale Mall
|
|
|
|
Layton Hills Convenience Center
|
Sunrise Mall
|
|
|
|
East Towne Mall
|
|
|
|
Layton Hills Plaza
|
West Towne Mall
|
|
|
|
Frontier Mall
|
|
|
|
Westmoreland Crossing
|
|
|
|
|
Hanes Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imperial Valley Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kirkwood Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Layton Hills Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mayfaire Town Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northgate Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pearland Town Center & Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Post Oak Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richland Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turtle Creek Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Westmoreland Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Facility contains customary provisions upon which the collateral may
be released. The agreement for the Facility also contains certain
financial covenants. These covenants are defined and computed on the
same basis as the covenants required under the Company’s senior
unsecured notes.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association served as Administrative Agent.
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, U.S. Bank National Association, PNC Capital
Markets LLC, Citizens Bank, N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Regions
Capital Markets served as Joint Lead Arrangers.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a
national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and
growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 114 properties
totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73
high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12
properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its
company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and
profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are
inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be
predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be
anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise,
may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the
forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's
various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and
uncertainties.
