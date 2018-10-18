Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.    CBL

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. (CBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBL Properties : Closes on Sale of Community Center for $16.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that it closed on the sale of Parkway Plaza, a community center located in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA, for $16.5 million, in cash. The center was purchased by United Properties Corp., a privately held real estate investment group based out of East Meadow, NY. Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce outstanding balances on the Company’s lines of credit.

“We are pleased to close on the sale of Parkway Plaza, bringing our total disposition activity year-to-date up to nearly $80 million,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “Our non-core property sales have provided an attractively priced source of equity to supplement our strong cash flow. Proceeds from these transactions contributed towards debt reduction and investments in redevelopments as we transform our core properties with new dynamic uses.”

Parkway Plaza is anchored by Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Petco, Rack Room Shoes and Ross Dress for Less. The center is located on Battlefield Parkway next to the Walmart shopping center in Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 113 properties totaling 71.8 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
09:01pCBL PROPERTIES : Closes on Sale of Community Center for $16.5 Million
BU
10/17CBL PROPERTIES : Provides Update on Sears and Anchor Redevelopment Program
BU
10/03CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
10/03CBL PROPERTIES : Continues Tradition of Closing Its Properties on Thanksgiving D..
BU
09/28CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19CBL PROPERTIES : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Es..
BU
09/11CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Rachel Roy Debuts In-Mall Pop-Up Shop at CBL Prope..
BU
09/11CBL PROPERTIES : Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by The Outl..
BU
09/04CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
09/04CBL PROPERTIES : Announces Retirement of COO Gus Stephas
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Sears looking to close up to 150 stores - Reuters 
10/11REITs punished along with rest of market 
10/10CBL seen most at risk, Macerich in best position post-Sears bankruptcy 
10/10REITs with Sears exposure drop 
10/09Our Intelligently Diversified High Yield REIT Portfolio Designed For Outperfo.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 850 M
EBIT 2018 274 M
Net income 2018 -33,7 M
Debt 2018 4 349 M
Yield 2018 22,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
Capitalization 592 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,76 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-39.40%592
EQUINIX INC-12.50%32 633
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-5.81%23 059
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 456
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.05%16 834
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.85%13 003
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.