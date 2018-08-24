CBL Properties : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock of $0.20 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2018.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, for the Company’s 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4140625 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, for the Company’s 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.65625 per depositary share, is payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 72.8 million square feet across 26 states, including 74 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 13 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

