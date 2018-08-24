Log in
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
CBL PROPERTIES : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
08/02CBL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CBL PROPERTIES : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
CBL Properties : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

08/24/2018

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock of $0.20 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2018.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, for the Company’s 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4140625 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, for the Company’s 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.65625 per depositary share, is payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 72.8 million square feet across 26 states, including 74 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 13 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 850 M
EBIT 2018 251 M
Net income 2018 -22,2 M
Debt 2018 4 316 M
Yield 2018 17,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Capitalization 770 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,91 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Augustus N. Stephas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-19.61%770
EQUINIX INC-5.31%34 122
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.39%25 210
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 731
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.51%16 953
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-2.69%14 473
