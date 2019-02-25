CBL Properties : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

Log in
02/25/2019 | 03:17pm EST

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock of $0.075 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, for the Company’s 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4140625 per depositary share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, for the Company’s 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.65625 per depositary share, is payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


