CBL Properties : Declares Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock of
$0.075 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The dividend is
payable on April 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2019.
The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per
depositary share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, for the
Company’s 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The
dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per
depositary share, is payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record
as of March 15, 2019.
The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4140625 per
depositary share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, for the
Company’s 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The
dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.65625 per
depositary share, is payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record
as of March 15, 2019.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a
national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and
growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 115 properties
totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72
high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11
properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its
company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and
profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.
Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such
statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of
which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even
be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and
otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed
in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the
Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and
Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks
and uncertainties.
