CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
08/08 03:03:38 pm
0.915 USD   -1.80%
CBL PROPERTIES : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
07/31CBL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31CBL PROPERTIES : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
CBL Properties : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

08/08/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, for the Company’s 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4140625 per depositary share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, for the Company’s 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.65625 per depositary share, is payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high‑quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 799 M
EBIT 2019 211 M
Net income 2019 -209 M
Debt 2019 3 464 M
Yield 2019 14,8%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,66x
P/E ratio 2020 -28,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,54x
EV / Sales2020 5,04x
Capitalization 162 M
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,16  $
Last Close Price 0,93  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-53.17%162
EQUINIX INC51.21%45 216
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.24%24 693
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.13%22 695
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.20%16 373
WP CAREY INC31.62%14 688
