Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.    CBL

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. (CBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBL Properties : Provides Update on Sears and Anchor Redevelopment Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:31am CEST

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today provided an update on its redevelopment efforts related to Sears stores in its portfolio.

“We have been preparing for an eventual Sears bankruptcy since 2013, when we purchased two Sears locations and transformed them into dining, retail and entertainment destinations,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “The Sears stores in our markets are well-located with excellent visibility, access and infrastructure. As a result, we have been able to attract high quality replacement users and new concepts that had not previously considered a mall environment. Additionally, we are able to pursue a number of non-traditional uses through partnerships. These other developers, be it multi-family, hotel or other use, recognize the immense value of these locations and are coming to us to take advantage of the great real estate that’s becoming available.”

Yesterday Sears announced anticipated store closures as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. CBL stores on the closure list include Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN; Jefferson Mall in Louisville, KY; Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, NC; Imperial Valley in El Centro, CA (location owned by a third party); Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute, IN; and Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, TN (property owned in a 50/50 joint venture).

CBL proactively purchased the Sears locations at Hamilton Place, Jefferson Mall and Cross Creek in 2017 and has redevelopment plans in process for all three locations. In anticipation of a bankruptcy or additional closures by Sears, CBL has been actively marketing locations to replacement users. CBL has leases executed, out-for-signature or under negotiation for a majority of the locations leased by Sears in its portfolio. Additionally, CBL is pursuing opportunities to utilize ground leases, outparcel land sales and joint ventures to enhance returns while limiting the required investment and will also use construction loans for select projects to reduce the equity commitment.

Over the last three years, more than 35 redevelopment projects have been completed or are underway in the CBL portfolio, including nearly two dozen anchor store redevelopments, furthering the Company’s vision of creating a portfolio of diverse suburban town centers. Current projects include:

  • Brookfield Square, Brookfield, WI – former Sears is being transformed into an entertainment and dining destination with Marcus Theaters, Whirlyball entertainment center, a fitness operator and restaurants. A portion of the site was sold for development of a hotel and conference center.
  • Jefferson Mall, Louisville, KY – Round 1 will open in a former Macy’s location later this year.
  • York Galleria, York, PA – Earlier this year, Marshalls joined H&M & Gold’s Gym in the former JCPenney location.
  • Eastland Mall, Forsyth, IL – H&M, Outback and Planet Fitness are opening in the former JCPenney location.

Through these redevelopment efforts as well as dispositions of select assets, CBL has reduced its exposure to Sears and other underperforming anchors significantly. At year-end 2015, CBL had 53 Sears operating in its portfolio. With the planned closures announced yesterday, by year-end 2018 CBL anticipates 21 operating Sears stores in its core portfolio, including five locations leased by Sears and 16 owned by Sears or third parties.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
12:31aCBL PROPERTIES : Provides Update on Sears and Anchor Redevelopment Program
BU
10/03CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
10/03CBL PROPERTIES : Continues Tradition of Closing Its Properties on Thanksgiving D..
BU
09/28CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19CBL PROPERTIES : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Es..
BU
09/11CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Rachel Roy Debuts In-Mall Pop-Up Shop at CBL Prope..
BU
09/11CBL PROPERTIES : Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by The Outl..
BU
09/04CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
09/04CBL PROPERTIES : Announces Retirement of COO Gus Stephas
BU
08/29CBL PROPERTIES : Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Sears looking to close up to 150 stores - Reuters 
10/11REITs punished along with rest of market 
10/10CBL seen most at risk, Macerich in best position post-Sears bankruptcy 
10/10REITs with Sears exposure drop 
10/09Our Intelligently Diversified High Yield REIT Portfolio Designed For Outperfo.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 850 M
EBIT 2018 274 M
Net income 2018 -33,7 M
Debt 2018 4 349 M
Yield 2018 22,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
Capitalization 592 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,76 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-39.40%592
EQUINIX INC-12.50%31 480
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-5.81%23 059
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 459
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.05%16 199
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.85%12 833
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.