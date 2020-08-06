CBL Properties : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 ) (80.0 )% $ (1.10 ) $ (0.49 ) (124.5 )% Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.34 (88.2 )% $ 0.29 $ 0.56 (48.2 )% FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.34 (85.3 )% $ 0.30 $ 0.64 (53.1 )% (1) For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company's reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 9 of this news release. KEY TAKEAWAYS: FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.05 for the second quarter 2020, compared with $0.34 per share for the second quarter 2019. FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $0.64 per share for the prior year period.

Major variances in second quarter 2020 FFO per share compared with the prior year period included $0.24 per share of lower property NOI, which includes an estimate for uncollectable revenues and rent abatements; $0.02 per share lower consolidated interest expense primarily due to a decline in variable interest rates and $0.02 per share lower net G&A expense resulting from Company furloughs, reductions in force and company-wide temporary salary reductions. FFO per share for the second quarter included $2.5 million ($0.01 per share) related to rent abatements on past due rents and $41.5 million ($0.21 per share) in the estimate for uncollectable revenues for past due rents related to tenants that are in bankruptcy or struggling financially, primarily as a result of mandated property closures. FFO was also impacted by a $0.08 full valuation allowance established on the deferred tax asset during the quarter.

Total Portfolio same-center NOI declined 32.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 20.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared with the prior-year periods.

Portfolio occupancy as of June 30, 2020, was 88.1%, representing a 210-basis point decline compared with 90.2% as of June 30, 2019. Same-center mall occupancy was 86.6% as of June 30, 2020, a 170-basis point decline compared with 88.3% as of June 30, 2019. An estimated 370-basis points of the decline in total mall portfolio occupancy was due to store closures related to tenants in bankruptcy.

CBL’s portfolio is now fully operational with all properties, except one, open for business. CBL continues to prioritize the safety of its employees, retailers and shoppers by maintaining strict safety protocols across its portfolio. Protocols are updated as new guidance is issued by the CDC and local or state sources. “With all but one of our properties and the vast majority of retailers now open, we are seeing improved traffic levels,” said Stephen Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer. “While our properties and our tenants have extensive safety protocols in place, shoppers appear to be more deliberate in their visits, resulting in lower traffic numbers compared to last year. However, retailers are reporting higher conversion rates with many equaling or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In addition to traditional in-store shopping, retailers have innovated by adding curbside pick-up, order-online and pick-up in-store and other programs designed to ease the shopping experience. These conveniences are an increasingly important part of successful retailing. “Our financial and operating results for the second quarter reflect the temporary closure of the CBL portfolio for a significant period due to government mandates. Revenues for the quarter were impacted by a major increase in the estimate for uncollectible revenues related to rents due from tenants that recently filed for bankruptcy or are struggling financially, as well as amounts that were abated as part of negotiations. Store closures and rent loss from prior tenant bankruptcies and lower percentage rent related to lower retail sales also impacted revenues. We offset a portion of this decline through aggressive actions to reduce costs both at the property and corporate levels, including company-wide salary reductions, furloughs, reductions-in-force and other expense reduction initiatives. However, the pandemic has accelerated a number of tenant bankruptcies, resulting in an expectation of additional store closures and lost rent through the remainder of the year. As a result of the difficulty in accurately predicting the impact to our business, we expect our visibility over the next few quarters to remain limited. Accordingly, we are continuing the suspension of full-year guidance until there are signs of more stability in our operating environment. “Leasing activity for the quarter was muted as we shifted our focus to negotiating with existing tenants. To date, we have completed or are finalizing negotiations with retailers representing the majority of second quarter rent. These agreements generally include flexible terms on second quarter rent to certain retailers that require assistance, such as rent deferrals, while at the same time preserving current and future income to CBL. As we complete these negotiations, rent collections have improved with retailers paying all or a portion of past-due amounts as well as paying current rents. “While the events to date in 2020 have dramatically impacted our business in the near-term, these events also underscore the importance of our portfolio transformation and tenant diversification strategy as well as the prudent actions we’ve taken to preserve and strengthen our cash position. Most traditional retailers have paused on new store plans until they can stabilize their existing store base and have better clarity on the outlook. However, a number of local and other users, primarily non-apparel, are viewing this as an opportunity to identify attractive new growth opportunities. Our leasing team is more creative than ever in pursuing these leads to continue the all-important diversification to our tenants and properties, and we are confident that, over time, our revenues will stabilize due to these efforts. “Finally, while our corporate policy is to not comment on the unfortunate rumors and speculation reported by the media, we want to confirm that over the past few months we have been holding constructive discussions with our lenders. In June, we deliberately elected to withhold the interest payments on two issuances of senior unsecured notes that were due as part of our discussions with certain holders of our bonds as well as the lenders under our credit facility. We first entered the 30-day grace periods provided for in the indenture and subsequently entered into forbearance agreements with certain holders of our notes and lenders under our credit facility. On August 5th, we elected to make these payments, which total $30.4 million and accordingly are current on all unsecured debt service. Discussions are ongoing, and we are hopeful that a positive and mutually beneficial outcome will be reached.” FINANCIAL RESULTS Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2020 was $69.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $35.4 million, or a loss of $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019. Net loss for the second quarter 2020 was impacted by a $13.3 million loss on impairment of real estate to write down the carrying value of Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC, to the property’s estimated fair value. Net loss for the second quarter 2020 also included establishing a full valuation allowance of $15.8 million on the deferred tax asset. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $203.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $85.6 million, or a loss of $0.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended 2019. FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for the second quarter 2020 was $9.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $59.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019. FFO allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted, for the second quarter 2020 was $9.7 million compared with $68.5 million for the second quarter 2019. FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $56.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $111.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. FFO allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $61.3 million compared with $129.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Percentage change in same-center Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Portfolio same-center NOI (32.0 )% (20.4 )% Mall same-center NOI (33.7 )% (21.6 )% (1) CBL’s definition of same-center NOI excludes the impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items such as straight-line rents and reimbursements, write-offs of landlord inducements and net amortization of acquired above and below market leases. Major variances impacting same-center NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2020, include: Same-center NOI declined $42.7 million, due to a $53.4 million decrease in revenues offset by a $10.7 million decline in operating expenses.

Rental revenues declined $50.5 million, including a $46.9 million decline in minimum and other rents. The decline in minimum and other rents was substantially related to $37.8 million in estimated uncollectible revenues related to tenants in bankruptcy or struggling financially and $2.4 million related to rent abatements. Rental revenues also include a $1.2 million decline in tenant reimbursements and a $2.2 million decline in percentage rents.

Property operating expenses declined $6.5 million compared with the prior year. Maintenance and repair expenses improved $4.5 million. Real estate tax expenses increased $0.1 million. COVID-19 UPDATE/RENT COLLECTION UPDATE The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in closure of the majority of CBL’s owned and managed portfolio in response to government mandates beginning in March. To date, all but one of CBL’s owned and managed mall properties have re-opened, and CBL has implemented strict procedures and guidelines for our employees, tenants and property visitors based on CDC and other health agency recommendations. Our properties continue to update these policies and procedures, following any new mandates and regulations, as required. The mandated closures resulted in nearly all our tenants closing for a period of time and/or shortening operating hours. As a result, the Company has experienced an increased level of requests for rent deferrals and abatements as well as defaults on rent obligations. While, in general, CBL believes that tenants have a clear contractual obligation to pay rent, CBL has been working with its tenants to address rent deferral requests. Based on executed or in process agreements with our top 20 tenants as a percentage of total revenues, excluding tenants in bankruptcy, CBL anticipates collecting over 61% of related rent for the second quarter, with the remainder expected to be deferred or abated. CBL remains in negotiations with tenants and is unable to predict the outcome of those discussions. As the Company finalizes negotiations, rent collections as a percentage of billed cash-based rents have increased with certain past-due amounts being paid, resulting in an overall collection rate for April through July of over 54%. July rent collections are currently estimated at 49% of billed rents; however, the Company anticipates an improvement in the collection rate as it finalizes negotiations with retailers and additional past-due amounts are paid. EXPENSE REDUCTION AND LIQUIDITY As previously announced, CBL has implemented comprehensive programs to halt all non-essential expenditures, reduce operating and overhead expenses and to reduce, defer or suspend capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments. In March, CBL completed a $280 million aggregate draw on its line of credit, which represented substantially all of the remaining available balance. As of June 30, 2020, the company had $275.8 million available in cash and marketable securities. PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS Occupancy(1): As of June 30, 2020 2019 Total portfolio 88.1 % 90.2 % Malls: Total Mall portfolio 86.6 % 88.1 % Same-center Malls 86.6 % 88.3 % Stabilized Malls 86.8 % 88.3 % Non-stabilized Malls (2) 79.2 % 78.0 % Associated centers 90.5 % 96.3 % Community centers 95.2 % 97.6 % (1) Occupancy for malls represents percentage of mall store gross leasable area under 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for associated and community centers represents percentage of gross leasable area occupied. (2) Represents occupancy for The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet: % Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Stabilized Malls 0.8 % (6.4 )% New leases 20.9 % 30.5 % Renewal leases (0.7 )% (10.0 )% Same-Center Sales Per Square Foot for Mall Tenants 10,000 Square Feet or Less: Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred during the second quarter 2020, the majority of CBL’s tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, CBL is not able to provide a complete measure of sales per square foot for the second quarter 2020 or trailing twelve-month period. FINANCING ACTIVITY AND LENDER DISCUSSIONS After discussions with each respective lender for the loans separately secured by Park Plaza in Little Rock, AR ($77.6 million), Hickory Point in Forsyth, IL ($27.4 million), EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, OH ($31.9 million) and Burnsville Center in Minneapolis, MN ($64.5 million), the Company anticipates cooperating with foreclosure or conveyance proceedings. The Company remains in discussions with the lender for a potential modification and extension of the loan secured by Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, VA ($64.2 million) and recently entered into discussions with the lenders for the loans secured by Asheville Mall in Ashville, NC ($63.0 million) and Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, KS ($131.5 million at CBL’s share). These discussions are ongoing and CBL is not able to predict the outcome at this time. As previously announced, CBL elected to not pay the interest payments due on June 1, 2020 and June 15, 2020, for the 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and the 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026, respectively (together, “the Notes”). CBL entered into forbearance agreements with certain beneficial holders in excess of 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes as well as a forbearance agreement with lenders under the Company’s credit facility in order to continue discussions with both parties. On August 5, 2020, CBL elected to make the $30.4 million in interest payments and is now current on all unsecured debt service. DISPOSITIONS CBL did not complete any major dispositions during the quarter. ANCHOR REPLACEMENT PROGRESS AND REDEVELOPMENT As part of overall cost reduction and cash preservation actions, CBL has suspended or delayed certain redevelopment projects, where possible. Detailed project information is available in CBL’s Financial Supplement for Q2 2020, which can be found in the Invest – Financial Reports section of CBL’s website at cblproperties.com. ABOUT CBL PROPERTIES Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Funds From Operations FFO is a widely used non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that supplements net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties and impairment losses of depreciable properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests are calculated on the same basis. We define FFO as defined above by NAREIT less dividends on preferred stock of the Company or distributions on preferred units of the Operating Partnership, as applicable. The Company’s method of calculating FFO may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. The Company believes that FFO provides an additional indicator of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes the value of real estate assets declines predictably over time. Since values of well-maintained real estate assets have historically risen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO enhances investors’ understanding of its operating performance. The use of FFO as an indicator of financial performance is influenced not only by the operations of the Company’s properties and interest rates, but also by its capital structure. The Company presents both FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders and FFO allocable to common shareholders, as it believes that both are useful performance measures. The Company believes FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is a useful performance measure since it conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company’s common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company believes FFO allocable to its common shareholders is a useful performance measure because it is the performance measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss) attributable to its common shareholders. In the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, located in this earnings release, the Company makes an adjustment to add back noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of its Operating Partnership in order to arrive at FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders. The Company then applies a percentage to FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders to arrive at FFO allocable to its common shareholders. The percentage is computed by taking the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period and dividing it by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units held by noncontrolling interests during the period. FFO does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating the Company’s operating performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes that it is important to identify the impact of certain significant items on its FFO measures for a reader to have a complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations. Therefore, the Company has also presented adjusted FFO measures excluding these items from the applicable periods. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 9 of this news release for a description of these adjustments. Same-center Net Operating Income NOI is a supplemental non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of the Company’s shopping centers and other properties. The Company defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income) less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). The Company computes NOI based on the Operating Partnership’s pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. The Company believes that presenting NOI and same-center NOI (described below) based on its Operating Partnership’s pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties is useful since the Company conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company’s common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company's definition of NOI may be different than that used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's calculation of NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies. Since NOI includes only those revenues and expenses related to the operations of the Company’s shopping center properties, the Company believes that same-center NOI provides a measure that reflects trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, sales at the malls and operating costs and the impact of those trends on the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s calculation of same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-off of landlord inducement assets in order to enhance the comparability of results from one period to another. A reconciliation of same-center NOI to net income is located at the end of this earnings release. Pro Rata Share of Debt The Company presents debt based on its pro rata ownership share (including the Company’s pro rata share of unconsolidated affiliates and excluding noncontrolling interests’ share of consolidated properties) because it believes this provides investors a clearer understanding of the Company’s total debt obligations which affect the Company’s liquidity. A reconciliation of the Company’s pro rata share of debt to the amount of debt on the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet is located at the end of this earnings release. Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Rental revenues $ 120,222 $ 185,393 $ 281,395 $ 376,373 Management, development and leasing fees 1,055 2,586 3,147 5,109 Other 2,934 5,398 7,243 9,925 Total revenues 124,211 193,377 291,785 391,407 OPERATING EXPENSES: Property operating (16,906 ) (26,532 ) (42,615 ) (55,512 ) Depreciation and amortization (52,663 ) (64,478 ) (108,565 ) (134,270 ) Real estate taxes (17,837 ) (19,148 ) (36,285 ) (39,067 ) Maintenance and repairs (6,042 ) (11,298 ) (17,250 ) (24,074 ) General and administrative (10,870 ) (14,427 ) (28,706 ) (36,434 ) Loss on impairment (13,274 ) (41,608 ) (146,918 ) (66,433 ) Litigation settlement — — — (88,150 ) Other (242 ) (34 ) (400 ) (34 ) Total operating expenses (117,834 ) (177,525 ) (380,739 ) (443,974 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest and other income 891 356 3,288 845 Interest expense (47,819 ) (52,482 ) (94,811 ) (106,480 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 71,722 Gain on sales of real estate assets 2,623 5,527 2,763 5,755 Income tax provision (16,117 ) (813 ) (16,643 ) (952 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates (6,079 ) 1,872 (5,061 ) 5,180 Total other expenses (66,501 ) (45,540 ) (110,464 ) (23,930 ) Net loss (60,124 ) (29,688 ) (199,418 ) (76,497 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating Partnership 1,018 5,454 17,432 13,212 Other consolidated subsidiaries 487 57 694 132 Net loss attributable to the Company (58,619 ) (24,177 ) (181,292 ) (63,153 ) Preferred dividends declared — (11,223 ) — (22,446 ) Preferred dividends undeclared (11,223 ) — (22,446 ) — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (69,842 ) $ (35,400 ) $ (203,738 ) $ (85,599 ) Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common shareholders: Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding 191,962 173,473 185,547 173,363 The Company's reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is as follows: (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (69,842 ) $ (35,400 ) $ (203,738 ) $ (85,599 ) Noncontrolling interest in loss of Operating Partnership (1,018 ) (5,454 ) (17,432 ) (13,212 ) Depreciation and amortization expense of: Consolidated properties 52,663 64,478 108,565 134,270 Unconsolidated affiliates 14,020 11,462 27,530 22,128 Non-real estate assets (812 ) (902 ) (1,729 ) (1,799 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (788 ) (2,648 ) (1,711 ) (4,805 ) Loss on impairment 13,274 41,608 146,918 66,433 (Gain) Loss on depreciable property — (4,599 ) 25 (4,841 ) FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders 7,497 68,545 58,428 112,575 Litigation settlement, net of taxes (1) — — — 87,667 Non-cash default interest expense (2) 2,203 — 2,893 542 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3) — — — (71,722 ) FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted $ 9,700 $ 68,545 $ 61,321 $ 129,062 FFO per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.56 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.64 Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding with Operating Partnership units fully converted 201,702 200,231 201,480 200,122 (1) The six months ended June 30, 2019 is comprised of the accrued maximum expense related to the proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit. (2) The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes default interest expense related to Greenbrier Mall, Hickory Point Mall, Eastgate Mall, Asheville Mall, Burnsville Center and Park Plaza Mall. The six months ended June 30, 2019 includes default interest expense related to Acadiana Mall and Cary Towne Center. (3) The six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the non-recourse loan secured by Acadiana Mall, which was conveyed to the lender in the first quarter of 2019, and a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the non-recourse loan secured by Cary Towne Center, which was sold in the first quarter of 2019. The reconciliation of diluted EPS to FFO per diluted share is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.49 ) Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from consolidated properties, unconsolidated affiliates, non-real estate assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling interests 0.33 0.36 0.66 0.75 Loss on impairment 0.07 0.20 0.73 0.32 Gain on depreciable property — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) FFO per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.56 The reconciliations of FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders to FFO allocable to common shareholders, including and excluding the adjustments noted above, are as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders $ 7,497 $ 68,545 $ 58,428 $ 112,575 Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1) 95.17 % 86.64 % 92.09 % 86.63 % FFO allocable to common shareholders $ 7,135 $ 59,387 $ 53,806 $ 97,524 FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted $ 9,700 $ 68,545 $ 61,321 $ 129,062 Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1) 95.17 % 86.64 % 92.09 % 86.63 % FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 9,231 $ 59,387 $ 56,471 $ 111,806 (1) Represents the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period divided by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units outstanding during the period. See the reconciliation of shares and Operating Partnership units outstanding on page 13. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION: Lease termination fees $ 1,433 $ 1,073 $ 1,653 $ 2,090 Lease termination fees per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Straight-line rental income $ 27 $ 717 $ 919 $ 954 Straight-line rental income per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Gains on outparcel sales $ 2,623 $ 315 $ 2,788 $ 933 Gains on outparcel sales per share $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ — Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases $ 209 $ 691 $ 1,112 $ 1,499 Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net amortization of debt premiums and discounts $ 344 $ 325 $ 687 $ 649 Net amortization of debt premiums and discounts per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Income tax provision $ (16,117 ) $ (813 ) $ (16,643 ) $ (952 ) Income tax provision per share $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.08 ) $ — Gain on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ 71,722 Gain on extinguishment of debt per share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.36 Non-cash default interest expense $ (2,203 ) $ — $ (2,893 ) $ (542 ) Non-cash default interest expense per share $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — Abandoned projects expense $ (242 ) $ (34 ) $ (400 ) $ (34 ) Abandoned projects expense per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Interest capitalized $ 366 $ 619 $ 1,092 $ 1,182 Interest capitalized per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Litigation settlement, net of taxes $ — $ — $ — $ (87,667 ) Litigation settlement, net of taxes per share $ — $ — $ — $ (0.44 ) Estimate of uncollectible revenues $ (41,484 ) $ (103 ) $ (44,623 ) $ (1,783 ) Estimate of uncollectible revenues, per share $ (0.21 ) $ — $ (0.22 ) $ (0.01 ) As of June 30, 2020 2019 Straight-line rent receivable $ 55,930 $ 54,494 Same-center Net Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (60,124 ) $ (29,688 ) $ (199,418 ) $ (76,497 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 52,663 64,478 108,565 134,270 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates 14,020 11,462 27,530 22,128 Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (788 ) (2,648 ) (1,711 ) (4,805 ) Interest expense 47,819 52,482 94,811 106,480 Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates 7,679 6,586 15,355 13,156 Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other consolidated subsidiaries (574 ) (1,717 ) (1,156 ) (3,483 ) Abandoned projects expense 242 34 400 34 Gain on sales of real estate assets (2,623 ) (5,527 ) (2,763 ) (5,755 ) Gain on sales of real estate assets of unconsolidated affiliates — 3 — (627 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (71,722 ) Loss on impairment 13,274 41,608 146,918 66,433 Litigation settlement — — — 88,150 Income tax provision 16,117 813 16,643 952 Lease termination fees (1,433 ) (1,073 ) (1,653 ) (2,090 ) Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization (236 ) (1,408 ) (2,031 ) (2,453 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other consolidated subsidiaries 487 57 694 132 General and administrative expenses 10,870 14,427 28,706 36,434 Management fees and non-property level revenues (1,142 ) (4,118 ) (5,320 ) (6,784 ) Operating Partnership's share of property NOI 96,251 145,771 225,570 293,953 Non-comparable NOI (5,523 ) (12,336 ) (13,222 ) (27,338 ) Total same-center NOI (1) $ 90,728 $ 133,435 $ 212,348 $ 266,615 Total same-center NOI percentage change (32.0 )% (20.4 )% Same-center Net Operating Income (Continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Malls $ 78,660 $ 118,657 $ 186,013 $ 237,342 Associated centers 6,316 8,166 13,776 16,293 Community centers 4,508 5,595 10,105 10,762 Offices and other 1,244 1,017 2,454 2,218 Total same-center NOI (1) $ 90,728 $ 133,435 $ 212,348 $ 266,615 Percentage Change: Malls (33.7 )% (21.6 )% Associated centers (22.7 )% (15.4 )% Community centers (19.4 )% (6.1 )% Offices and other 22.3 % 10.6 % Total same-center NOI (1) (32.0 )% (20.4 )% (1) CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). Same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own all or a portion of the property as of June 30, 2020, and we owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending June 30, 2020. New properties are excluded from same-center NOI, until they meet these criteria. Properties excluded from the same-center pool that would otherwise meet these criteria are properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the debt secured by the related property or return the property to the lender. Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt (Dollars in thousands) As of June 30, 2020 Fixed Rate Variable Rate Total per Debt Schedule Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs Total Consolidated debt $ 2,596,241 $ 1,192,140 $ 3,788,381 $ (14,347 ) $ 3,774,034 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (30,377 ) — (30,377 ) 291 (30,086 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 628,262 117,715 745,977 (2,769 ) 743,208 Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt $ 3,194,126 $ 1,309,855 $ 4,503,981 $ (16,825 ) $ 4,487,156 Weighted-average interest rate 5.07 % 2.49 % 4.32 % As of June 30, 2019 Fixed Rate Variable Rate Total per Debt Schedule Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs Total Consolidated debt $ 2,946,440 $ 938,989 $ 3,885,429 $ (19,490 ) $ 3,865,939 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (93,451 ) — (93,451 ) 747 (92,704 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 544,829 79,251 624,080 (2,360 ) 621,720 Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt $ 3,397,818 $ 1,018,240 $ 4,416,058 $ (21,103 ) $ 4,394,955 Weighted-average interest rate 5.10 % 4.73 % 5.01 % Total Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except stock price) Shares Outstanding Stock Price (1) Common stock and operating partnership units 201,691 $ 0.27 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 1,815 250.00 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 690 250.00 (1) Stock price for common stock and Operating Partnership units equals the closing price of the common stock on June 30, 2020. The stock prices for the preferred stocks represent the liquidation preference of each respective series. Reconciliation of Shares and Operating Partnership Units Outstanding (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Basic Diluted Basic Diluted 2020: Weighted-average shares - EPS 191,962 191,962 185,547 185,547 Weighted-average Operating Partnership units 9,740 9,740 15,933 15,933 Weighted-average shares - FFO 201,702 201,702 201,480 201,480 2019: Weighted-average shares - EPS 173,473 173,473 173,363 173,363 Weighted-average Operating Partnership units 26,758 26,758 26,759 26,759 Weighted-average shares - FFO 200,231 200,231 200,122 200,122 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data) As of June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate assets: Land $ 719,497 $ 730,218 Buildings and improvements 5,285,259 5,631,831 6,004,756 6,362,049 Accumulated depreciation (2,199,622 ) (2,349,404 ) 3,805,134 4,012,645 Developments in progress 30,600 49,351 Net investment in real estate assets 3,835,734 4,061,996 Cash and cash equivalents 123,388 32,816 Available-for-sale securities - at fair value (amortized cost of $152,460 in 2020) 152,418 — Receivables: Tenant 125,930 75,252 Other 5,457 10,792 Mortgage and other notes receivable 2,729 4,662 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 301,148 307,354 Intangible lease assets and other assets 116,212 129,474 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,622,346 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,774,034 $ 3,527,015 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 222,335 231,306 Total liabilities 3,996,369 3,758,321 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 628 2,160 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized: 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 1,815,000 shares outstanding 18 18 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 690,000 shares outstanding 7 7 Common stock, $.01 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 191,951,454 and 174,115,111 issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,920 1,741 Additional paid-in capital 1,982,455 1,965,897 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42 ) — Dividends in excess of cumulative earnings (1,342,643 ) (1,161,351 ) Total shareholders' equity 641,715 806,312 Noncontrolling interests 24,304 55,553 Total equity 666,019 861,865 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,622,346 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005928/en/

