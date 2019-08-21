Log in
CBL Properties : Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

0
08/21/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that as of August 19, 2019, the Company is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria, which require listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The Company intends to pursue measures to cure the share price non-compliance, including through a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, subject to stockholder approval, no later than at its next annual meeting of stockholders, if such action is necessary to cure the share price non-compliance.

In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement, or until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, if stockholder approval is required to cure the share price non-compliance, as would be the case to effectuate a reverse stock split. Under NYSE rules, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements.

Under NYSE rules, CBL can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period CBL’s common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month or on the last day of the cure period.

The NYSE notification has no impact on CBL operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and it does not cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 775 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 -526 M
Debt 2019 3 869 M
Yield 2019 16,4%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,45x
EV / Sales2019 5,18x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 147 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,13  $
Last Close Price 0,85  $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-56.54%147
EQUINIX INC55.15%46 396
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.52%25 645
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.04%23 078
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES28.29%16 768
WP CAREY INC35.23%15 091
