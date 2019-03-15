Log in
CBL Properties : Sets First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

03/15/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019.

CBL plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317‑6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 9433932.  A replay of the conference call will be available through May 8, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317‑0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10128914.

The live broadcast of CBL's quarterly conference call will be available online at cblproperties.com on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for three months.

About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbl-properties-sets-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-300813205.html

SOURCE CBL Properties


© PRNewswire 2019
