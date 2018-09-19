Log in
CBL Properties : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

0
09/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that it will provide an online audio webcast of the presentation given by its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen D. Lebovitz, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of CBL’s presentation will be available online at cblproperties.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and continue for 30 days.

About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 27 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 850 M
EBIT 2018 249 M
Net income 2018 -33,7 M
Debt 2018 4 349 M
Yield 2018 17,7%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,00x
EV / Sales 2019 6,13x
Capitalization 749 M
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,91 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-23.50%748
EQUINIX INC-1.77%35 564
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.82%25 224
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 408
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.86%16 872
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-4.43%14 315
