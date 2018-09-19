CBL Properties : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that it will provide an
online audio webcast of the presentation given by its Chief Executive
Officer, Stephen D. Lebovitz, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018
Global Real Estate Conference in New York City. The presentation will
take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
The live webcast of CBL’s presentation will be available online at cblproperties.com.
The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and
continue for 30 days.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL
Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant
properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio
is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across
27 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air
retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL
continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active
management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its
properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.
