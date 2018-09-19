CBL Properties : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) today announced that it will provide an online audio webcast of the presentation given by its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen D. Lebovitz, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of CBL’s presentation will be available online at cblproperties.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and continue for 30 days.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 27 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

