Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

0
05/24/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CBL & Associates securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 782 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 -17,5 M
Debt 2019 3 937 M
Yield 2019 24,0%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Capitalization 180 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,47 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-45.83%180
EQUINIX INC40.76%41 721
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.98%24 850
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.96%22 220
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.31%16 268
WP CAREY INC26.92%14 131
