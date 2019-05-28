Log in
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors

05/28/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CBL & Associates investors have until July 16, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of CBL & Associates during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 16, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 776 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 -27,1 M
Debt 2019 3 937 M
Yield 2019 24,0%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,19x
Capitalization 180 M
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,47 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-45.83%180
EQUINIX INC40.83%41 742
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.60%24 990
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.88%22 204
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.12%16 414
WP CAREY INC27.95%14 245
