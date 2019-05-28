Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL &
Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL)
securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). CBL & Associates investors have until July
16, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90
million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged
its tenants for electricity.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close
at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the
target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or
even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result,
the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of CBL & Associates during the Class Period you
may move the Court no later than July 16, 2019 to ask
the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class
you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of
your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.
