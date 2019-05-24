Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90
million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged
its tenants for electricity.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close
at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased CBL & Associates securities
like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
