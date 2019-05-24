Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CBL & Associates securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

