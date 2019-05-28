Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CBL & Associates investors have until July 16, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

