Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.    CBL

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 8, 2017 through March 26, 2019. CBL is organized as a real estate investment trust.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/cbl-associates-properties-may-19/

CBL & Associates Properties Accused Of Hiding Millions in Lawsuit Liability for Years

According to the complaint, since 2016, CBL failed to disclose the existence of a class action lawsuit that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. Although CBL defended itself against the lawsuit for years, it turned out to have no true defense. In 2019, CBL was forced to settle the case by paying almost $90 million. No insurance covered these sums, as CBL’s insurer had disclaimed coverage. To make the situation worse, CBL embarked on a fraudulent scheme whereby it issued SEC reports that simply pretended that it faced no material litigation at all. No reserve was taken in the financial statements to account for any estimated payment. In March 2019, CBL belatedly revealed the class action suit, but left out key facts and falsely claimed an inability even to estimate potential exposure. It was blatantly misleading as a loss was probable and an accrual was required to be taken under applicable accounting rules. This partial revelation resulted in CBL's stock dropping almost 8%. Once news of the settlement amount was revealed, CBL shares dropped 47 cents, or roughly 25%.

CBL & Associates Properties Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
06:55pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06:46pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareholders..
BU
10:01aCBL PROPERTIES : Announces Addition of New Value Retail Anchor at Dakota Square ..
BU
05/31ROY JACOBS & ASSOCIATES : Files Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of CBL & ..
BU
05/30CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Reminds CBL & Associ..
BU
05/30CBL PROPERTIES : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
05/30CBL PROPERTIES : to Present at the NAREIT Investor Forum
BU
05/29CBL PROPERTIES : Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call D..
PR
05/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 775 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 -36,2 M
Debt 2019 3 937 M
Yield 2019 24,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,17x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,53 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chris Bursch Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-57.59%141
EQUINIX INC37.79%40 840
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.48%24 519
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.17%22 062
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES27.05%16 535
WP CAREY INC27.04%14 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About