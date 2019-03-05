Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

03/05/2019 | 12:10pm EST
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin 3/5/2019 9:10:26 AM

  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $167 to $122. Childrens Place shares closed at $84.82 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $165 to $200. salesforce.com shares closed at $158.50 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson raised the price target for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from $72 to $84. Inter Parfums shares closed at $76.80 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from $77 to $67. Walgreens shares closed at $64.74 on Monday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $255 to $286. Align Technology shares closed at $256.31 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from $30 to $15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.15 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) price target from $33 to $45. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $34.99 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) price target from $41 to $25.50. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $210 to $192. Tesla shares closed at $285.36 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) price target from $100 to $110. Amphenol shares closed at $94.47 on Monday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:09:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,27
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 10 736 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 736
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.13%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.48%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
