Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Lisa Levin 3/5/2019 9:10:26 AM
B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $167 to $122. Childrens Place shares closed at $84.82 on Monday.
Raymond James raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $165 to $200. salesforce.com shares closed at $158.50 on Monday.
DA Davidson raised the price target for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from $72 to $84. Inter Parfums shares closed at $76.80 on Monday.
Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from $77 to $67. Walgreens shares closed at $64.74 on Monday.
Baird boosted the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $255 to $286. Align Technology shares closed at $256.31 on Monday.
Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from $30 to $15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.15 on Monday.
JP Morgan raised Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) price target from $33 to $45. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $34.99 on Monday.
BMO Capital cut Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) price target from $41 to $25.50. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.
Barclays lowered the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $210 to $192. Tesla shares closed at $285.36 on Monday.
Morgan Stanley raised Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) price target from $100 to $110. Amphenol shares closed at $94.47 on Monday.
