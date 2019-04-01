Cboe Global Markets : 24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Log in
04/01/2019 | 08:52am EDT
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin 4/1/2019 7:23:34 AM

Gainers

  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) rose 23.6 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 sales.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 14 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences' Director Timothy Springer purchased 4 million shares at $1.50 per share reported in a Form 4 filing on Friday.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 12.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 7.4 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q1 revenue guidance.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 8.2 percent to $6.39 in pre-market trading.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 7.8 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for Ad-RTS-hIL-12.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 7.5 percent to $4.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.02 percent on Friday.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 6.9 percent to $13.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced strong guidance for its Land Rover and Jaguar divisions.
  • Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) rose 6.8 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.27 percent on Friday.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) rose 6.8 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading. Alkermes, Merck, Sage Therapeutics and Takeda Pharma announced a partnership to qualify biomarkers for schizophrenia drug development.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.3 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 6 percent to $3.88 in pre-market trading after announcing a collaboration with the Copyright Protection Center of China on blockchain-powered DCI system.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 4.6 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $26.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 4.5 percent to $21.49 in pre-market trading.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) shares rose 2.8 percent to $41.53 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the company's Zelumetinib and the stock was upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform by Cowen.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 9.8 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after surging 23.76 percent on Friday.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 8.7 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 19.85 percent on Friday.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 6 percent to $11.15 in pre-market trading after declining 17.12 percent on Friday.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 5.9 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after rising 3.67 percent on Friday.
  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) shares fell 5.9 percent to $253.89 in pre-market trading.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 3.9 percent to $39.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and announced a 17.95 million share offering by selling shareholders.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 3.8 percent to $6.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.33 percent on Friday.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 3.6 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 3 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after surging 17.48 percent on Friday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:51:13 UTC
