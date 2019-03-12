Cboe Global Markets : 25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Log in
03/12/2019 | 08:48am EDT
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 7:02:18 AM

Gainers

  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 30.8 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that two pivotal Phase 3 studies of vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease met primary endpoints.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 30.5 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 27.4 percent to $34.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares rose 22.1 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after falling 16.48 percent on Monday.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 21.6 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.60 percent on Monday.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 20.4 percent to $39.06 in pre-market trading after surging 54.48 percent on Monday.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares rose 17.3 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.70 percent on Monday.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) rose 11.3 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 8.9 percent to $35.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 8.6 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 27.35 percent on Monday.
  • USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) shares rose 5.6 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) rose 4.4 percent to $23.90 in pre-market trading.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 4.2 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has enrolled first participant in the 'RECOVERY' study -- a new Phase 3 trial of Tonmya® for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.
  • Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) rose 3.5 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) fell 27.2 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 13.7 percent to $6.55 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 11.1 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after surging 73.08 percent on Monday.
  • Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 8.5 percent to $8.07 in pre-market trading after reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 7.1 percent to $36.12 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 7 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading after rising 92.34 percent on Monday.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares fell 5.7 percent to $38.39 in pre-market trading after one of the company's 737 MAX 8 planes crashed while transporting Ethiopian Airlines passengers. Some airline companies around the globe grounded their fleets of MAX 8 planes.
  • Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) fell 4.9 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 4.5 percent to $81.13 in pre-market trading.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) fell 4.4 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 3.3 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.00 percent on Monday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 12:47:17 UTC
