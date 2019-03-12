Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Log in
03/12/2019 | 02:53pm EDT
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 1:06:11 PM

Gainers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares jumped 43.2 percent to $2.73 after reporting full-year 2018 earnings of $(2.17), up from $(1.95) in 2017.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 28.4 percent to $34.64 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares climbed 20.1 percent to $7.35 after signing a Master Service Contract with a leading offshore oil and gas operator.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 20 percent to $8.81 after the company announced that two pivotal Phase 3 studies of vadadustat in anemia patients with met their primary endpoints.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 17.7 percent to $11.99 after the company announced that it will present clinical trial results of its ReNu product at the upcoming AAOS 2019 Annual Meeting held March 12-16.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 15.3 percent to $3.69 after dropping 5.60 percent on Monday.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 15.2 percent to $3.80.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 14.7 percent to $37.32 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares rose 13.6 percent to $4.68 following strong Q3 results.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 13.5 percent to $6.23.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) climbed 13.3 percent to $4.00.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) gained 12.8 percent to $3.09.
  • Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) rose 9.7 percent to $18.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and provided FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 9.6 percent to $2.6314.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares rose 9.5 percent to $26.50.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) gained 9.4 percent to $18.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The company also announced the reauthorization of its $30 million buyback.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) gained 8.8 percent to $8.98.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 8.8 percent to $18.00.
  • Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) rose 8.3 percent to $6.11.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares jumped 7.8 percent to $3.5999.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 6.6 percent to $34.68 after surging 54.48 percent on Monday. Bio-Path reported a 713,000 share direct offering priced at $25.95 per share.

Losers

  • Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) dropped 35.2 percent to $2.9800 after the company disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares fell 24.1 percent to $3.3107 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.06, down from $0.30 last year. The company also filed a prospectus for the resale, from time to time, of up to 14.4 million of its common stock shares.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 24 percent to $6.84 after surging 73.08 percent on Monday.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares declined 16.9 percent to $7.10 after rising 92.34 percent on Monday.
  • Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 16 percent to $0.4529 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.52), down from $(0.60) last year; the company also reported Q4 sales of $551.5 million, down from $560.4 million last year.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) dropped 13.6 percent to $4.20 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares fell 13.5 percent to $22.21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target.
  • B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares tumbled 13.5 percent to $3.41.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares declined 13 percent to $1.88.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 13 percent to $6.61 after reporting fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $(0.20). Adjusted net income came in at $101 million, up from $76 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $1.185 billion. The company also reported a $150 million buyback.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) fell 13 percent to $2.14. BMO Capital downgraded MDC Partners from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dipped 10.7 percent to $5.86 after the company announced Q4 net profits decreased by 26.1 percent since last year.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 10.2 percent to $3.0251.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 9.3 percent to $35.26 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) dropped 8.3 percent to $14.22 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) declined 8.3 percent to $4.4499. Trovagene regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
  • NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) dipped 8 percent to $54.03.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) dropped 7 percent to $150.75 after the company reported the purchase of NGINX for ~$670 million and suspended its buyback plan. JP Morgan downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 5.8 percent to $4.3818 after dropping 7.00 percent on Monday.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) dropped 4.8 percent to $381.01 after Australia suspended the Boeing 737 MAX, while Indonesia's Lion Air is considering switching from Boeing 737 MAX to Airbus following a recent crash.
  • Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 4.1 percent to $8.46 after reporting a proposed 8 million share follow offering.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:52:07 UTC
