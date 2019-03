Cboe Global Markets : 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

(NASDAQ: GLPG ) rose 16.9 percent to $112.38. Gilead Sciences and GALAPAGOS announced that a Phase 3 study, dubbed FINCH3, of its investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis achieved its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 percent response at Week 24.