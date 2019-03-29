Cboe Global Markets : 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
0
03/29/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin 3/29/2019 11:38:56 AM
Gainers
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares surged 34 percent to $0.7237 after the company announced an exclusive cannabis licensing and cooperation agreement with Theracann International.
Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) jumped 33.2 percent to $3.8500 after reporting strong Q4 results.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 23.8 percent to $3.54 after the company provided an update on the pipeline development and corporate highlight.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 21.5 percent to $11.54 after gaining 18.16 percent on Thursday.
Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 16.9 percent to $112.38. Gilead Sciences and GALAPAGOS announced that a Phase 3 study, dubbed FINCH3, of its investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis achieved its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 percent response at Week 24.
Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 16.8 percent to $44.74 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and announced plans to purchase Ipswitch for $225 million in cash.
Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 16.3 percent to $4.72.
NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) surged 14.5 percent to $5.80.
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares rose 12.6 percent to $10.00 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 11.6 percent to $8.15.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 11.3 percent to $9.47.
IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 11.1 percent to $25.24.
Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) shares rose 10.7 percent to $81.15 after Sachem Head Capital Management reported an 8.9 percent active stake in the company's stock.
Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 10.1 percent to $0.8700 after results of special procedures performed by company's auditor revealed no evidence of fictitious sales or of fictitious customers, and definitely disprove the malicious assertions set forth in Andri report.
111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) climbed 10 percent to $6.26.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 9.5 percent to $6.60 after the company provided a business and clinical update, highlighting its MultiAA T Cell therapies and treatment candidates, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110, for ovarian and breast cancer.
Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 9.2 percent to $3.22.
CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 8.9 percent to $69.32 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) climbed 6.6 percent to $93.22 after the company received positive opinions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for both REVLIMID and IMNOVID for patients with multiple myeloma.
Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) rose 6.5 percent to $78.31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 31 cents to 37 cents.
Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 4.7 percent to $2.1987 after the company reported the delivery of its first CBD milestone and earned $10 million as a first payment.
New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 4.5 percent to $5.44 after reporting Q4 results.
DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 56.2 percent to $0.3092 after the company announced a public offering of its common stock.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares fell 41.9 percent to $1.6500 after the company reported initial findings on its first Human TAEUS feasibility study of liver fat; the data showed a correlation of only .61 between ENDRA's thermoacoustic measurements and MRI.
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 22.5 percent to $2.5656 after rising 45.18 percent on Thursday.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 21.5 percent to $5.38 after surging 102.07 percent on Thursday.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 20.4 percent to $19.00 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 19 percent to $11.59 after declining 48.89 percent on Thursday.
RH (NYSE: RH) fell 18.8 percent to $107.10. RH reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its full-year outlook.
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) declined 17.2 percent to $2.4850 after reporting Q4 results.
Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 15.3 percent to $4.8800. Chiasma priced its 6.32 million share offering at $4.75 per share.
Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) dipped 13.7 percent to $1.70 after the company announced 8 million shares offering at $1.50 per share.
Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 13.6 percent to $4.06 after jumping 34.29 percent on Thursday.
RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 11.6 percent to $4.8200.
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) declined 10.8 percent to $12.95.
Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 10 percent to $1.8900.
Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.7167 after reporting Q4 results.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) dipped 8.7 percent to $27.25.
Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 8.2 percent to $2.5700 following Q4 results.
VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 7.1 percent to $4.0250 following downbeat Q4 results.
DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares declined 7 percent to $4.12.
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) fell 6.6 percent to $29.79 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) dropped 6 percent to $3.1014 after the company announced it appointed Yang (Sean) Liu as CEO and Lili Jiang as CFO of the company.
AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 5.8 percent to $40.50 after the company announced it would need to make a public offering for $3.5 billion to fund a $6.9 billion cancer drug deal with the Japanese company Daiichi Sankyo.