Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT
7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 3:30:42 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.1 percent to $39.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 24.2 percent to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million after the closing bell. Clearwater Paper shares rose 1 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million. Switch shares gained 0.1 percent to $8.26 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering. Tecnoglass shares fell 8.5 percent to $8.07 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million in the latest quarter. Momo will release earnings before the markets open. Momo shares gained 2.8 percent to $33.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss. Zafgen shares dipped 25 percent to $3.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:34 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
07:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Highlights New Customer And..
PU
07:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019
PU
07:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019
PU
07:15aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vertex Pharmaceuticals Earlier Announced TGA Approval For ..
PU
07:15aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vertex Pharmaceuticals Earlier Announced TGA Approval For ..
PU
06:51aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fujifilm To Acquire Large-Scale Biologics Manufacturing Si..
PU
06:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : MercadoLibre to Raise $1.85B in Equity Offerings
PU
04:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aliqua Shareholders Approve Merger Agreeement
PU
03/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Retail Activity Stabilizes, Easing Concerns About Consumer..
PU
03/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK And EU Battling To Save May's Brexit Deal
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,09
P/E ratio 2020 20,89
EV / Sales 2019 9,08x
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
Capitalization 10 546 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 546
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.69%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.77%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.