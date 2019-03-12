Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 3:30:42 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: Wall Street expects(NYSE: DKS ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.1 percent to $39.30 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: SFIX ) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 24.2 percent to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: Analysts expect(NYSE: CLW ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million after the closing bell. Clearwater Paper shares rose 1 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: After the markets close,(NYSE: SWCH ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million. Switch shares gained 0.1 percent to $8.26 in after-hours trading.

