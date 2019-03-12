Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019

7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019
Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 3:30:42 AM
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
-
Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.1 percent to $39.30 in after-hours trading.
-
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 24.2 percent to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
-
Analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million after the closing bell. Clearwater Paper shares rose 1 percent to $27.00 in after-hours trading.
-
After the markets close, Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million. Switch shares gained 0.1 percent to $8.26 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
-
Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported a proposed 8 million share follow offering. Tecnoglass shares fell 8.5 percent to $8.07 in the after-hours trading session.
-
Analysts are expecting Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million in the latest quarter. Momo will release earnings before the markets open. Momo shares gained 2.8 percent to $33.45 in after-hours trading.
-
Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) disclosed that it has suspended IND Filing plans for Zgn-1258 based on non clinical finding in long-term toxicology. The company also reported Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim resigned. A replacement was not mentioned. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss. Zafgen shares dipped 25 percent to $3.45 in the after-hours trading session.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:34 UTC