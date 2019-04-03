Cboe Global Markets : Achillion Pharmaceuticals Enrolled 23 Patients In Ach-4471 Phase 2 C3g Six And 12-month Clinical Trials

Log in
04/03/2019 | 06:42am EDT
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Enrolled 23 Patients In Ach-4471 Phase 2 C3g Six And 12-month Clinical Trials

Charles Gross 4/3/2019 5:03:27 AM

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) today announced that it achieved threshold enrollment in the Phase 2 trials of ACH-4471 for patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), a devastating disease affecting the kidney for which there is no approved therapy. ACH-4471 will be evaluated in the six-month blinded, placebo-controlled trial (11 patients) and the 12-month open-label trial (12 patients).

'Enrolling our ACH-4471 Phase 2 trials is an important milestone for Achillion, and we would like to thank all of the patients, families, investigators and participating clinical trial sites for their outstanding contributions,' said Joe Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer at Achillion. 'The six and 12-month Phase 2 trials for C3G bring us one step closer to evaluating our first-generation factor D inhibitor in patients who suffer from this chronic disease. We remain on track to present data from these two Phase 2 trials, along with real-world C3G data, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2019.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:41:03 UTC
