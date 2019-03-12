Cboe Global Markets : Aeterna Zentaris Announces Strategic Review And Engagement Of Financial Advisor; Alternatives Include A Sale Of The Company And Opportunities For The License Of Macimorelin Outside Of The United States And Canada

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/12/2019 3:34:06 PM

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) announced today that its board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the 'Special Committee') to review strategic options available to Aeterna Zentaris.

The Special Committee has approved the engagement by the Company of Torreya, a global investment bank specializing in life sciences, as its financial advisor. Torreya is working with management to assist the Special Committee and the board of directors in considering a wide range of transactions (including opportunities for the license of macimorelin outside of the United States and Canada, other monetization transactions relating to macimorelin or the potential sale of the company) which may create value for the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

There is no defined timeline for the strategic review. The review of strategic alternatives may result in a variety of outcomes or no outcome and there can be no assurance that Aeterna Zentaris will pursue or execute any specific action or transaction. Aeterna Zentaris currently does not intend to make any further announcements or comments regarding its review of strategic alternatives unless required by law.

