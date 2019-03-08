Cboe Global Markets : AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon
Benzinga Newsdesk 3/8/2019 2:19:42 PM
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) ('AquaBounty' or the 'Company'), a biotechnology company focused on enhancing productivity in the aquaculture market and a majority-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifting of the Import Alert, allowing the Company to start farming AquAdvantage Salmon in Indiana.
