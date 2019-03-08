Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon

0
03/08/2019 | 04:10pm EST
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/8/2019 2:19:42 PM

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) ('AquaBounty' or the 'Company'), a biotechnology company focused on enhancing productivity in the aquaculture market and a majority-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifting of the Import Alert, allowing the Company to start farming AquAdvantage Salmon in Indiana.

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 21:09:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 23,64
P/E ratio 2020 20,50
EV / Sales 2019 8,92x
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
Capitalization 10 348 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 348
CME GROUP-8.30%61 719
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.81%43 272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.23%41 870
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.38%23 994
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 183
