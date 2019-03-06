Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : BancorpSouth Bank Late Tuesday Announced It Will Acquire Van Alstyne Financial Corporation; Deal Valued At $80M-$86.7M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:27am EST
BancorpSouth Bank Late Tuesday Announced It Will Acquire Van Alstyne Financial Corporation; Deal Valued At $80M-$86.7M

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/6/2019 6:46:02 AM

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BancorpSouth Bank will issue 2.1 million shares of BancorpSouth Bank common stock, plus $20.5 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of Van Alstyne Financial Corporation capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. The terms of the merger agreement provide for a collar with respect to the total deal value ranging from $80.0 millionto $86.7 million. If necessary, the share count may be adjusted downward or the cash consideration may be adjusted upward to accommodate the respective boundaries of the collar.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 13:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
08:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
PU
08:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alto, An Alternative Investment Platform For IRAs, Raises ..
PU
08:27aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BancorpSouth Bank Late Tuesday Announced It Will Acquire V..
PU
08:27aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Royalty Monetization Of..
PU
08:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Starboard Value Reiterates Belief That Proposed Merger Wit..
PU
08:17aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : Horizon Pharma Under DoJ Radar, FDA Greenlights J&J's ..
PU
08:12aTHIS DAY IN MARKET HISTORY : Dow Hits 2009 Financial Crisis Low
PU
07:42aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP, International Trad..
PU
06:52aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CleverTap Partners With Nexmo, A Vonage API Platform
PU
05:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,70
P/E ratio 2020 21,43
EV / Sales 2019 9,30x
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
Capitalization 10 815 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 815
CME GROUP-6.43%62 968
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%44 228
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.07%42 853
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.72%24 043
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.