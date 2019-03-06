Cboe Global Markets : BancorpSouth Bank Late Tuesday Announced It Will Acquire Van Alstyne Financial Corporation; Deal Valued At $80M-$86.7M

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/6/2019 6:46:02 AM

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BancorpSouth Bank will issue 2.1 million shares of BancorpSouth Bank common stock, plus $20.5 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of Van Alstyne Financial Corporation capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. The terms of the merger agreement provide for a collar with respect to the total deal value ranging from $80.0 millionto $86.7 million. If necessary, the share count may be adjusted downward or the cash consideration may be adjusted upward to accommodate the respective boundaries of the collar.