Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019

03/12/2019 | 10:23am EDT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 8:29:25 AM

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Neutral to Overweight. American Electric Power shares rose 0.7 percent to $83.20 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Eaton shares rose 1.2 percent to $81.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at WBB Securities upgraded RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) from Speculative Buy to Buy. Redhill Biopharma rose 1.6 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ranger Energy Services shares rose 8.76 percent to close at $6.83 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Neutral to Overweight. Janus Henderson shares rose 3.43 percent to close at $24.41 on Monday.
  • Aegis Capital upgraded Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from Sell to Hold. Cimpress shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $75.98 on Monday.

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Overweight to Neutral. F5 Networks shares fell 2.5 percent to $158.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Buy to Hold. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.8 percent to $45.82 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Monster Beverage shares fell 1.3 percent to $60.39 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Circor shares rose 3.95 percent to close at $31.56 on Friday.
  • Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mellanox shares rose 0.1 percent to $118.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. MDC Partners shares rose 2.9 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Neutral to Sell. Hewlett Packard shares fell 4.4 percent to $15.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Canadian Pacific Railway shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $205.98 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: HESM) from Overweight to Neutral. Hess Midstream Partners shares closed at $22.55 on Monday.

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Consolidated Edison is set to $85. Consolidated Edison shares closed at $84.27 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $140. Twilio shares closed at $122.09 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Auto Parts is set to $2. U.S. Auto Parts shares closed at $1.04 on Monday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE: CVIA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Covia is set to $4. Covia shares closed at $4.75 on Monday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stealth BioTherapeutics is set to $23. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares closed at $15.02 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for ASGN is set to $70. ASGN shares closed at $61.55 on Monday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tellurian is set to $20. Tellurian shares closed at $9.47 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is set to $40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $25.67 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 8x8 is set to $20. 8x8 shares closed at $19.80 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Canadian Natural Resources is set to $45. Canadian Natural Resources shares closed at $27.18 on Monday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 14:22:05 UTC
